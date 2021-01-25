It’s not how you start the night it’s how you finish it and with fans back in the stands for the first time in almost two weeks for Tallapoosa County schools, each program had their own starts to look at.
The 46-41 final score showed in favor of Horseshoe Bend but it wasn’t an easy road to the victory Monday night. Horseshoe Bend had some mistakes after halftime but it was their ability to close out the game late that helped them capture a big win over Elmore County.
At the start of the game, it was anyone’s game. An adage considered true when the Generals and Panthers exited the quarter tied at 13-all.
The Generals relied on Abigail Cheatham, Reagan Taylor and Caly Carlisle. to get them on the board. Meanwhile, the Panthers were led by Courtney Bolton and Kelley Green.
Horseshoe Bend struggled to maintain a hot start that saw them place Elmore County down by four early. On the other side, Elmore County struggled to get going and relied heavily on early shooting fouls to get back going.
That’s where Bolton came in. Of the six free throws she took, Bolton made five and Green, was sharp on her two threes. The second of them came as the first quarter sounded, a near half-court three found the mark to tie the game.
But the wheels came off proverbially for one side of the floor.
Elmore County struggled in the second quarter of the 13-13 game. Over eight minutes, just one player managed to crack the scoreboard for the Panthers and it was just a solo three-pointer. Taylor and Kate Lewis scored enough to put the Generals up over the Panthers entering halftime.
The good news was that Horseshoe Bend held a 24-16 lead over the Panthers, the bad, it was just four possessions and their opponent wasn’t out of the game.
Elmore County scored more than the Generals in the third quarter but it was aided by the small mistakes the program capitalized on. Even so, the lead stood at 35-29 at the start of the final quarter.
The first two minutes of the quarter was cold for one side. Elmore County outscored the Generals until Taylor cracked the scoreboard to maintain the Generals’ lead.
Small turnovers led to the Panthers getting within one-point of the lead. That’s when Taylor struck for the first General goal of the quarter.
However, the Panthers kept getting closer to the Generals and bad shot selection was hurting the home team more than it should have at the late stage of the game. Even the fouls began to pile-up.
The Generals were on their 11th foul with just under 2:30 minutes remaining in the game but the lead stood at 39-37. Somehow, the Generals maintained the lead over the Panthers by getting to the free throw line.
Jahia Jennings drained three of her four in the fourth quarter and Nadia Brooks cracked the book for her only two points in the game. The other two came from Carlisle accounting for seven of the Generals’ 11-point quarter.
Despite notching many more fouls, the Panthers couldn’t score from the line as effectively going 6-for-11 as a program.
Ultimately, it was a 46-41 victory for the Generals marking their fourth straight victory.