Over the second half of the season, one program has found a groove and rode with it.
Horseshoe Bend Lady Generals basketball has gone 8-4 over the past 12 games this season, including five consecutive wins. One such reason for their rapid improvement on the Erica Meigs-led squad was that they’ve gotten everyone back and healthy after the Christmas break.
Among the win streak, programs like Donoho and Elmore County, even Central Coosa fell to the Generals. Meigs says there are a few wins in the streak that have made her happy.
“I am extremely happy about all of those (wins) but especially the Donoho and the Elmore County ones,” Meigs said. “The Donoho game was a win in overtime and the girls played really hard to get that win. But out of those, the Elmore County win is probably my favorite. Elmore County is a tough team and the girls know that. I think that win was a huge confidence booster to show the girls that they can beat really good teams.”
Although the locker rooms are often locked to the outside, a coach can see the temperature of their team based on how they act in the locker room. For Horseshoe Bend, it’s a bit tougher to read.
Meigs says she thinks they’re a little too serious before a game but will celebrate and be silly afterward.
Often when a program hits a streak, athletes can falter and lose steam. The Generals haven’t had someone like that according to Meigs.
Instead, there’s been an improvement across the lineup and bench.
“I think everyone has improved,” Meigs said confidently. “Caly Carlisle has really stepped up and been playing well. Abby Cheatham steps out and hits a good shot when needed or makes an assist. Kate Lewis handles the pressure really well at point guard. Jahia Jennings helps out down low and taking the ball to the hole. Of course, Nadia (Brooks) and Reagan (Taylor) have been consistent with their defense, hustle, and ability to score.”
As things have continued to go well for the Generals, coaching decisions can come under the microscope. It’s just a pressure that comes with winning as much and as often as they’ve done, especially ahead of the area tournament.
“A winning streak is huge this time of the year and coaching decisions are very important because you don’t want to mess up that winning streak before the area tournament starts,” Meigs said. “It’s very important to try to keep the intensity level and confidence up.”