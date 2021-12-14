Jacey Johnson at a AHSAA girls basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central Coosa Cougars at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Lily Moss at a AHSAA girls basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central Coosa Cougars at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tegan Houghton at a AHSAA girls basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central Coosa Cougars at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Greenleigh Bridgette at a AHSAA girls basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central Coosa Cougars at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Olivia Hanson at a AHSAA girls basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central Coosa Cougars at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Kaziyah Moon at a AHSAA girls basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central Coosa Cougars at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Cara Johnson at a AHSAA girls basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central Coosa Cougars at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Lily Moss at a AHSAA girls basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central Coosa Cougars at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tegan Houghton at a AHSAA girls basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central Coosa Cougars at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Greenleigh Bridgette at a AHSAA girls basketball game between the Horseshoe Bend Generals and the Central Coosa Cougars at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Ala on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Daja Pearson led the way for Central Coosa, scoring 12 points.
Strong rebounding and defense provided a 27-22 lead for Horseshoe Bend to open the second half.
Key and Johnson have been coming along down low, Meigs said.
“First half we came out ready to play, we did a really good job in our defense, getting a couple of steals and making some layups.”
Brooks made sure the Generals stayed in front through the last two periods.
She hit a pretty step-back midrange jumper to extend the lead to 29-22, rattled home a triple later to make it 40-26 and added a steal and transition layup to give the Generals a 42-28 advantage.
“I’ve been really impressed with the way Nadia has stepped up lately,” Meigs said. “I told her to rely on her teammates and not try to do it all by herself and she’s doing a really good job of that lately.”
Her biggest strength wasn’t always her scoring, though. Sometimes it was the mere threat of it.
Central Coosa began doubling the guard and leaving her teammates open. A slick feed out of a double team from Brooks to Cara Johnson and ensuing extra pass to Key generated a wide-open layup to extend Horseshoe Bend’s edge to 46-34 late.
“When they double, pass off to one of the other ones because all of them have the potential to score,” Meigs said. “They’ve just got to build their confidence up.”
All this success for the Generals came without star sophomore Reagan Taylor, who remains out with an injury.
Horseshoe Bend continues its season against Reeltown Thursday. Central Coosa returns home to face Benjamin Russell Friday.