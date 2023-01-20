Both the Horseshoe Bend girls and boys teams went into Reeltown looking for victories to cap off their fourth game of the week. Both teams succeeded in their goal, with the Lady Generals scoring a jumper from Nadia Brooks to win with six seconds to go, and the boys’ team using a Hayden Harris lay-in at the buzzer to go home victorious.
Horseshoe Bend girls v. Reeltown
Things started out great for the Lady Generals on the road. Nadia Brooks hit three first quarter threes to give her team a 15-9 lead going into the second quarter.
From the start of the second quarter, until six seconds to go in the game, it was all Reeltown.
Delayna Tapley hit two threes in the second quarter, two of her four on the night, to bring Reeltown back and into the lead, going into half up 23-21.
Brooks got back into a groove in the third, hitting a layup to tie the game at 23. But down low play by Yonna Kimble kept the Rebels ahead, connecting on a three-point play in the post. By the end of the third, Reeltown still led, this time up 34-29.
Going into the fourth quarter, Horseshoe Bend’s Reagan Taylor only had six total points, well below her usual scoring average.
Taylor did not make a basket from the field in the fourth, instead scoring seven points from the charity stripe. Her first two makes of the fourth tied the game at 34.
The Lady Generals actually secured a bit of a lead, going up 40-36 but another Tapley triple got the game to within one.
Things went back and forth until a basket from Kimble that seemed like a kill shot.
Off a free throw miss, Kimble put the ball back up and in to give Reeltown a 50-47 lead with 48 seconds to play. The crowd and Rebel bench went nuts, and it seemed like three points might be too many to come back from.
However, Taylor hit two free throws to put the Lady Generals within one, and Takenzie Woods connected on another free throw to tie the game at 50. Suddenly, Horseshoe Bend was back in it.
Reeltown couldn’t find pay dirt on its second to last possession, instead giving the ball back to Horseshoe Bend where Brooks was able to jack one up and in for the victory.
Despite playing the game close all night, head coach Erica Meigs knew her team had it in them.
“We beat Beauregard last night in a close game, so they were ready. They were prepared,” Meigs said.
Despite playing from behind most of the night, Meigs said her team never wavered and was consistently focused on the task at hand.
“We just stayed focused on what we had to do to get the job done in the end,” Meigs said. “This shows we have it in us.”
Brooks finished with a game-high 18 points, and had the game-winner. To her coach, her recent scoring uptick has been integral for the team as of late.
“I am so glad she has found her shot recently,” Meigs said of Brooks. “I am so proud of her. She did a really good job tonight.”
Taylor was second on the team in scoring with 13 points, followed by Greenleigh Key with 10.
On the Reeltown side, Kimble had 13 along with ChiZyiah Riley. Tapley finished with 12, with all her makes coming from deep.
Horseshoe Bend boys v. Reeltown
To open the contest for Reeltown and Horseshoe Bend, the Rebels looked like a team that could not be stopped.
Demetrius Brown hit a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the first to give his squad a 17-9 lead over the Generals. Reeltown’s Blake Smith had 10 points in the first period alone and his team had all the momentum and the crowd behind them.
As the first half drew on, Reeltown kept in the lead. The Rebels took a 32-24 lead into halftime, with Smith adding three more to his total. Things evened out a bit in terms of scoring, with Horseshoe Bend’s Klark James scoring six and Braxton Wilson scoring five. Still, Horseshoe Bend had a long way to go.
In the third quarter, the momentum started to swing.
Horseshoe Bend took a 36-34 lead with 3:20 to go in the game, before Reeltown’s Finn Henderson could tie it all up at 36. The match stayed deadlocked at 36 going into the final frame.
Things went back Reeltown’s way for the majority of the final eight minutes.
The Rebels held onto a four-point lead for a long while, before Horseshoe Bend tied things up late at 45. The game stayed at 45 points until the very last possession.
With time running out, Horseshoe Bend’s offense was sputtering. No one could get a clear lane and no one could escape the onslaught of Rebel defensive pressure.
Until someone did.
That someone was backup center Hayden Harris, who played a large portion of Friday’s game in replacement of Jacob Turner, who went down after taking a shot to the face.
Harris only made two baskets on the night, but none was bigger than his acrobatic lay-in to win the game at the buzzer. The offense that Horseshoe Bend could not find late came from an unlikely hero in Harris, and it was all partially due to Turner’s bloody nose.
Harris’ basket went in with no time left. As the horn sounded, the round ball slowly fell through the nylon and Horseshoe Bend had completed the comeback.
“I am just so proud of these guys,” head coach Chad Kison said. “They kept battling. They weren't making all the shots, but they played hustle ball.”
Horseshoe Bend needed all the hustle ball it could get, because it certainly was not a scoring exhibition.
James finished with 18, with seven of that coming from the free throw line, and Wilson finished with 13. Both scorers had plenty of opportunities for more, but Reeltown’s tenacious defense kept plenty of points off the stat sheet.
“We just hustle,” Kison said. “We move around and get guys to the rim. We just have to do it by committee sometimes.”
Of the guys that moved around well for Horseshoe Bend, Carter Poe stood out. He scored nine on the night including two threes in the second half.
On his own, Poe almost outscored Reeltown in the second half, as the Rebels only put up 13 points in the game’s final 16 minutes.
“We got in our press and I think we slowed them down,” Kison said. “We did not allow them to get into their half-court as much as they did in the first half, and we really slowed that all down.”
Reeltown’s offense certainly felt the uptick in pressure, as Smith only scored four points in the second half. Brown made just one shot, a triple, and Henderson tallied six.
Smith finished his night with a game-high 19, followed by Henderson who had nine.
Next up for Reeltown is an away game at Lanett on Tuesday, while Horseshoe Bend travels to LaFayette on Monday.