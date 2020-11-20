The Horseshoe Bend girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead against Donoho on Friday and didn’t relinquish it, earning a 43-37 victory over the Falcons.
The Generals (1-2) were not shy about their game plan from the jump, playing hard-nose defense and making it rain in New Site with threes from Reagan Taylor and Nadia Brooks. Taylor had double-digit steals in the game to go along with a team-high 13 points on the night and was spectacular on the defensive end even more so than offensively.
“Reagan got several good steals and that helped out a lot,” Horseshoe Bend coach Erica Meigs said. “When she’s able to make those turnover up front, it’s huge. She brings us part of the defense we’ve never been able to have before — somebody that could step up, steal the ball, create shots and just make things happen. She opens up everything else because they (opponents) start to hone in on her.”
Brooks finished with 11 points and was the main ball handler for the Generals, being the floor general.
“I liked some of the things I saw from her (Friday),” Meigs said. “She stepped up and played that position well with Abby (Cheatham) not feeling her best (Friday night).”
After a second-quarter flurry, Horseshoe Bend led by double digits until the very end when the Falcons became desperate and threw up a couple prayers.
“They were hustling (Friday), especially the first half,” Meigs said. “Toward the end they buckled down and I was trying to get them to turn the play over to run some time off the clock. The did a really good job of running that play against man to man.”
Meigs said the Generals looked more in sync in this game than the previous two, which attributed to the win Friday.
“We hit a few more shots on the outside and inside than our previous game,” Meigs said. “We definitely hustled more. We still need to improve on ball handling and making better passes. Being able to work the ball inside more will definitely help us.”
The Generals’ games next week have been canceled, which means they will not see the floor again until Dec. 1. However, Meigs plans to practice during the Thanksgiving break to ensure her team stays in shape.
“I’ll give them a couple of days off but we plan on practicing some during the break,” Meigs said.