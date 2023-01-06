Horseshoe Bend needed a win on Friday, after a Braxton Wilson last-second shot did not fall in a loss to Randolph County the night before.
Wilson and his team rebounded in a big way, earning a wire-to-wire victory over Reeltown 60-49.
The first quarter of Friday’s game was the ultimate difference maker.
The Generals jumped out to a 17-7 lead early in the first, and held onto it by the first quarter’s end up 19-9. That 10 point lead held for almost the entire game, and was just enough of a scoring margin to keep the Rebels at bay.
“I thought we came out strong and pushed them down in the first quarter,” said Horseshoe Bend head coach Chad Kison. “We stayed up by like 10 the whole time and we always answered.”
Blake Smith of Reeltown got the game to within eight in the third quarter, bringing his team to down just 29-21. However, a 7-0 Horseshoe Bend run put the home team steadily ahead again.
By the start of the fourth quarter, Horseshoe Bend had compounded on its lead and took a 45-29 advantage into the game’s final frame.
Finn Henderson tried to ignite a late Reeltown rally, bringing the game to 46-37 with about four minutes to play.
Henderson and Smith both put much of the scoring efforts on their shoulders, aided by a few late buckets by Jake Hornsby, but the first half margin could never be broken.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A James Smith full-court lob to Wilson got the freshman wide open for a layup, putting Horseshoe Bend up 50-41. That 11 point lead faltered a bit, but Horseshoe Bend never lost control.
Friday was big for Wilson, who lamented the fact he should have hit his short range jumper the night before. His coach agreed.
“Yeah, he should have made it,” Kison said. “But tonight shows his resilience. The kid only knows one speed. He is just all out. Some of the layups he makes are really impressive, the way he gets to the rim and lays it in. I like his effort and his energy level a lot.”
On the night, Wilson finished with a game-high 21 points. He was followed closely by the ever consistent Klark James, who added 15.
To Kison, having a steady senior presence from James helps tremendously. From picking up Wilson after Thursday’s shot did not fall, to keeping his team calm when Jacob Turner fouled out against the Rebels, James and his positive energy help keep the team together. His point scoring ability doesn't hurt either.
“Klark is my senior leader,” Kison said. “The ball will touch his hands every time we go down the court. He makes things happen for us. I appreciate everything he does for us.”
For Reeltown, Smith tallied 19 on the night, 13 of that total coming in the second half. Henderson scored just three points in the first half, but managed 15 in the second to give him 18 on the evening.
Horseshoe Bend will host Central Clay on Tuesday evening for the team’s next game, while Reeltown will hit the road also on Tuesday to LaFayette to avenge its loss.