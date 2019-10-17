Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Both Horseshoe Bend and Central Coosa have earned the right to host their respective area volleyball tournaments next week, so when the two took the court against each other Wednesday night, it seemed like it would be a good tune-up for what’s to come.
But the Cougars came out flat and Horseshoe Bend took advantage.
After shaking off a few early unforced errors, the Generals dominated their way to a straight-set victory.
Lizi Arbogast / The Outlook Horseshoe Bend's Charlie Cotney puts up a serve.
“We always start off slow,” HBS coach Julie Turner said. “That’s our program and I told the girls, ‘You can’t give people points especially the further we get down the road,’ so we gotta work on that. But we didn’t give them as many points as we have given them in the past so I think that shows how much better we’re getting.”
Central Coosa took an early 7-4 lead and looked like it would compete with Horseshoe Bend, a team which it lost to in a three-set tournament match earlier this season, but after that, it was all downhill for the Cougars.
“We were as flat as a pancake,” Coosa coach Chris Elliott said. “The last two weeks, we haven’t played very well. We’ve just been flat, and there’s some attitudes we’re having to deal with and trying to get some kinks worked out. We have one more regular-season game (today) then we go into area and if we come out playing like we did (Wednesday) or the last two weeks really, we could be one and done then it’s over.”
Horseshoe Bend had a fairly well-balanced attack. The Generals had six different players with at least one kill and five of those had at least two. Jahia Jennings led the way by finishing off seven points, and she did a great job of mixing in her tips and blocks with her bigger swings.
“She’s come a long way this year,” Turner said. “Her timing has gotten down on her hits and her blocking and she’s gotten a lot more aggressive. She’s done really well, especially the last couple games. She’s really brought it on.”
Although Horseshoe Bend played a tough offensive game, the Cougars really didn’t help themselves. Central Coosa finished with 24 unforced errors to go along with a handful of miscues on serve receive and several serving errors. The Cougars lost, 25-11, 25-16, 25-11.
“Kate Lewis is a really good setter (for HBS); she can set it anywhere on the floor and their other setter can too,” Elliott said. “You have to pay attention to where they’re going with it. It kept us off balance and we were never able to get them off balance. For the most part, we were our own worst enemy. Our passes, we were giving it right back to them and making it too easy for them. We never really made it hard on them and when a team is that good, you gotta put a little pressure on them.”
The victory was a little extra special for Horseshoe Bend as it was celebrating Senior Night on Wednesday. The Generals honored seniors Ashley Clanton, Nadia Freeman and Jessie Eason prior to the game.
“The three seniors have done a lot for the program,” Turner said.
Lizi Arbogast is the sports editor at Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc.