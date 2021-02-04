Horseshoe Bend’s 2021 baseball schedule is packed from the beginning of the season to the end.
The Generals take it to the road for the first game of the season against Beulah before turning around 24 hours later and hosting Faith Christian on Feb. 16 to start a three-game home stand that caps off against B.B. Comer.
The Randolph County tournament slated for Feb. 22 will find the Generals taking on Handley, Wadley and Woodland over the course of a week before the first area games hit the slate.
Following the final tune-up, Horseshoe Bend will open area play on the road against LaFayette March 1. The Generals will take on Ranburne on an away-home series March 9 and 11. The game on the 11th against Ranburne is a double-header.
When Lafayette comes to visit March 25, the Generals host a double-header to wrap up the series.
Randolph County area games kick off March 30 with the Generals visiting and April 1 double-header at home.
The area slate wraps up in April with games against Lanett on April 6 at home before traveling for the away double-header on April 8.
Horseshoe Bend’s regular season ends on April 19 at home against Wadley.
Horseshoe Bend varsity baseball schedule
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|Monday
|15-Feb
|Beulah
|Away
|4:00
|Tuesday
|16-Feb
|Faith Christian
|Home
|4:00
|Thursday
|18-Feb
|Elmore County
|Home
|4:00
|Friday
|19-Feb
|B.B. Comer
|Home
|4:00
|Monday
|22-Feb
|Handley
|Randolph County
|4:00
|Wednesday
|24-Feb
|Wadley
|Randolph County
|2:00
|Friday
|26-Feb
|Woodland
|Randolph County
|2:00
|Monday
|1-Mar
|Lafayette
|Away
|4:30
|Tuesday
|2-Mar
|Beulah
|Home
|4:00
|Thursday
|4-Mar
|Dadeville
|Away
|4:00
|Monday
|8-Mar
|Cleburne County
|Home
|4:30
|Tuesday
|9-Mar
|Ranburne
|Away
|4:00
|Thursday
|11-Mar
|Ranburne
|Home
|4:00 (DH)
|Monday
|15-Mar
|Cleburne County
|Away
|4:30
|Tuesday
|16-Mar
|Wadley
|Southern Union
|4:00
|Friday
|19-Mar
|Coosa
|Away
|1:00
|Thursday
|25-Mar
|Lafayette
|Home
|4:30 (DH)
|Friday
|26-Mar
|Beauregard
|Home
|4:00
|Tuesday
|30-Mar
|Randolph County
|Away
|4:00
|Thursday
|1-Apr
|Randolph County
|Home
|4:00 (DH)
|Saturday
|3-Apr
|Faith Christian
|Away
|TBA
|Monday
|5-Apr
|Elmore County
|Away
|4:00
|Tuesday
|6-Apr
|Lanett
|Home
|4:00
|Thursday
|8-Apr
|Lanett
|Away
|4:00 (DH)
|Monday
|12-Apr
|B.B. Comer
|Away
|6:00
|Friday
|16-Apr
|Dadeville
|Home
|1:30
|Monday
|19-Apr
|Wadley
|Home
|6:00