Jason Johnson Horseshoe Bend baseball head coach.

Horseshoe Bend’s 2021 baseball schedule is packed from the beginning of the season to the end.

The Generals take it to the road for the first game of the season against Beulah before turning around 24 hours later and hosting Faith Christian on Feb. 16 to start a three-game home stand that caps off against B.B. Comer.

The Randolph County tournament slated for Feb. 22 will find the Generals taking on Handley, Wadley and Woodland over the course of a week before the first area games hit the slate.

Following the final tune-up, Horseshoe Bend will open area play on the road against LaFayette March 1. The Generals will take on Ranburne on an away-home series March 9 and 11. The game on the 11th against Ranburne is a double-header.

When Lafayette comes to visit March 25, the Generals host a double-header to wrap up the series.

Randolph County area games kick off March 30 with the Generals visiting and April 1 double-header at home.

The area slate wraps up in April with games against Lanett on April 6 at home before traveling for the away double-header on April 8.

Horseshoe Bend’s regular season ends on April 19 at home against Wadley.

Horseshoe Bend varsity baseball schedule

Day Date Opponent Location Time
Monday 15-Feb Beulah Away 4:00
Tuesday 16-Feb Faith Christian Home 4:00
Thursday 18-Feb Elmore County Home 4:00
Friday 19-Feb B.B. Comer Home 4:00
Monday 22-Feb Handley Randolph County 4:00
Wednesday 24-Feb Wadley Randolph County 2:00
Friday 26-Feb Woodland Randolph County 2:00
Monday 1-Mar Lafayette Away 4:30
Tuesday 2-Mar Beulah Home 4:00
Thursday 4-Mar Dadeville Away 4:00
Monday 8-Mar Cleburne County Home 4:30
Tuesday 9-Mar Ranburne Away 4:00
Thursday 11-Mar Ranburne Home 4:00 (DH)
Monday 15-Mar Cleburne County Away 4:30
Tuesday 16-Mar Wadley Southern Union 4:00
Friday 19-Mar Coosa Away 1:00
Thursday 25-Mar Lafayette Home 4:30 (DH)
Friday 26-Mar Beauregard Home 4:00
Tuesday 30-Mar Randolph County Away 4:00
Thursday 1-Apr Randolph County Home 4:00 (DH)
Saturday 3-Apr Faith Christian Away TBA
Monday 5-Apr Elmore County Away 4:00
Tuesday 6-Apr Lanett Home 4:00
Thursday 8-Apr Lanett Away 4:00 (DH)
Monday 12-Apr B.B. Comer Away 6:00
Friday 16-Apr Dadeville Home 1:30
Monday 19-Apr Wadley Home 6:00

