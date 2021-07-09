Bigger, faster, stronger.
That’s what Horseshoe Bend’s football team wants to become this summer.
Head coach Jeremy Phillips knows his team had issues getting overpowered at times during a 1-9 campaign in 2020. He knows that, due to the size of Horseshoe Bend high school, his best players will need the conditioning to play both sides of the ball throughout the season.
He believes that with the steps his team is taking to become bigger, faster and stronger this June and July, its outcomes will be better come August, September and October.
“All the guys have really bought in to what we’re trying to do,” Phillips said. “Especially in the lifting and conditioning aspect of it.”
For Phillips, that buy-in starts up top with his seniors.
Four of them have taken charge this summer for the Generals, with Gavin Brazzell, Lane Freeman, Chandler McMath and Holt Tidwell guiding the squad’s younger players in the weightroom and on the practice field.
“Our seniors, they’ve been really good leaders and been a really strong group for us,” Phillips said. “Really showing the guys what kind of work the coaches are expecting. We’re a really young team this year, and we really need that strong leadership from them.”
Of those names, Brazzell may be the most recognizable.
Brazzell starred as Horseshoe Bend’s running back last season. With a shifty running style, he’ll be looking to make an even bigger impact during his final year.
“He’s a really versatile player,” Phillips said. “He’s one of those guys, you can plug him in at any position and he can perform. If we have a gamebreaker on our team, Gavin will be that guy. He can score at any moment when he touches the ball.”
He’ll line up at “rover” for the Generals’ defense, a strong safety position that can play over the top, at linebacker depth or even on the end of the defensive line.
One player the Generals don’t return in 2021 is outside linebacker Lupe Mancillas.
His athleticism as the team’s leading tackler served as the perfect complement to signal-calling middle linebacker Rylan Sharpe, who returns this year.
Phillips and staff are scouring for someone to fill Mancillas’ playmaking role ahead of the squad’s first game.
All the candidates that have emerged are underclassmen, but Phillips is excited to see what they can bring.
“Something about Lupe, he always found his way around the ball,” Phillips said. “We’ve really been trying to find somebody that has a nose for the ball.”
Currently, Phillips and company are laying the foundation of the team’s offensive and defensive sets this fall.
But above all else this summer is about improving the physical makeup of the Generals, Phillips said. Getting players ready to impose their will on opposition instead of the other way around.
“Bigger, faster, stronger. You hear every coach say that, but since I’ve been here, it’s been an issue we’ve had,” Phillips said. “We’ve finally started getting to where we need to be. All the guys are starting to get stronger, starting to lift what they want to lift, and in the long run it’s gonna make a big impact.”