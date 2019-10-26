Senior Night at Horseshoe Bend brought a lot for the Generals’ penultimate game of the season. It was another loss for the Generals, but they went down fighting through it against the LaFayette Bulldogs in a 32-13 loss Friday at home in Class 2A Region 4 action.
Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips said the Generals executed plays how they wanted to and played hard.
“We fought our game, played our defense really (well), stepped up and played hard and I can’t complain with my effort in my guys (Friday night),” Phillips said. “They laid it on the line like I just told them and can’t nobody complain with them about that. It just didn’t come up for us there at the end.”
The Generals (1-8, 1-5) put points on the board first with Holt Tidwell running in a touchdown with 6:45 left in the first quarter, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 5-1) responded with a touchdown about a minute after that with Keandrae Peterson running it in. TyMorrion Brewer made the field goal conversion.
During a third down and 21 yards in the second quarter, the Generals scored their second touchdown with another run by Tidwell. The Generals then got successful point after attempt.
The Bulldogs also fumbled a snap in the second quarter, which the Generals took advantage of.
Penalties plagued the Bulldogs for the first half with multiple yellow flags thrown including block in the back, false starts and roughing the kicker.
The Bulldogs also tried to run in a touchdown after the whistle was blown for block in the back with 2:58 left in the first quarter.
The Generals led at the end of the second quarter, but the Bulldogs came out fast for the second half.
LaFayette tied the game, 13-13, with 7:45 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs then took the lead with another touchdown with 3:18 left in the quarter.
The Bulldogs furthered the lead with two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter scored by Jordan Walker and Peterson. The Generals had a turnover on downs with 4:48 left on the 6-yard line, which gave the Bulldogs time to score the last touchdown with 1:49 left in the game.
The Bulldogs added to penalties with an unsportsmanlike conduct and multiple false starts in the second half.
“The officials, I thought they did a good job and called a fair game,” Phillips said. “They called what they saw and you can’t complain about that.”
Seniors Kyle Parish, Justin Phillips, Kendall Penwell, Thomas McVey, Alexander Harris and Kolbe Giddens were recognized with other fall athletes and marching band members before the game.
Phillips said the team played well together, the offensive line stood out.
“It’s not just one guy who stood out to me,” Phillips said. “I thought that as a team we finally gelled and we all came out and did our job and executed what we wanted to do and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”