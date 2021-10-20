There was little doubt when Horseshoe Bend won its first round game at the Montgomery Super Regional Wednesday, it had hit its ceiling for the tournament.
In the second round the Generals drew GW Long, a volleyball power just two years removed from a state championship in 2019. The Rebels’ starting lineup featured five players the same height or taller than the Generals’ tallest. Three six-footers occupied the front row.
So while senior-less Horseshoe Bend pushed past Leroy by a 3-1 tally in the first round of super regional play, its season came to a close in straight sets the next match.
“We knew when we ended up coming in second in our area that we were gonna have a tough draw facing GW Long second,” Horseshoe Bend coach Julie Turner said. “They are a tradition-rich team in volleyball. They have a long history with very tall girls and very well-rounded athletes.”
Kick, fight and struggle as they might, the Generals were simply no match for the Rebels, who boast a 32-6 record on the season.
The closest of the three sets between the two sides was a 25-12 Long beatdown in the opener. Long mounted an extended 17-1 rally to close out the third set 25-6 and take the match.
Typical stars like Charlie Cotney and Reagan Taylor mounted attacks and blocks in Horseshoe Bend’s first match against Leroy, with Jacey Johnson working in a solid service and defensive game, but two eighth graders made their presence felt in big ways.
Hitter Kenzie Wood has been part of the Generals’ attack all season but not like she did in set three against the Bears with the match tied 1-1. She racked up four kills, one of which gave Horseshoe Bend a set point with the score at 24-20. Taylor grabbed a kill of her own the following point to put the game to bed 25-20.
Fellow current junior high student Lily Moss rattled off three consecutive aces in that same set and added another early in the fourth.
“Those are gonna be two big players for us in the future,” Turner said. “I’ve talked to them about their mental toughness and that they’ve gotta get tougher mentally, and that will come with age. I’ve seen them grow today on the court. I told them I was very proud of the way that they both responded to this type of atmosphere, coming in as eight graders and responding to this type of atmosphere.”
It’s an indication of a potentially bright future for the Generals’ volleyball program.
Six seniors departed from their state tournament team in 2020. 2021 marked the first time Turner hasn’t said goodbye to at least one fourth year in the locker room following the season’s final tournament.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, Horseshoe Bend should literally return 100 percent of its production in every statistical category next season. That team will still only feature three seniors, with key contributors like Taylor, Jacey and Cara Johnson, Greenleigh Key, Marli Price, Wood and Moss all being underclassmen this year.
“I told them that they have so much potential, we’ve just tapped the top of it this season. All we’ve got to do is continue to work on it through the offseason and we’ll be back here next year. There’s no doubt,” Turner said.