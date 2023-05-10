The Horseshoe Bend softball season ended in the third round of the regional losers bracket, after giving up a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
“We had some ups and downs throughout the season,” said coach Hagen Whiteard. “But I told the team that I am extremely proud of them. We played some of the best ball all season in the past two days. We have hit the ball probably some of the best we have all season in the past two days, and it is hard not to be proud of that.”
The Lady Generals won two games and lost two games in regionals. The team was three outs away from playing in the losers bracket championship game, with a trip to Oxford on the line.
Whiteard’s team started its day with a convincing 15-3 beating of Isabella.
Carolina Tidwell got the scoring started early with an RBI single, followed by a bases loaded walk to score a second run.
On the mound, Madison Smith let up two runners in the bottom of the frame, before settling in to pitch four more innings in the mercy rule win.
Senior Nadia Brooks continued her fireworks show in regionals, going 3-3 with three RBIs to lead her team in both categories. Tidwell and Marigrace Jones each contributed two hits.
The win pitted the Lady Generals against Southeastern in the win or go home game for each school.
Again, Horseshoe Bend jumped out to an early lead of 1-0 courtesy of a Cara Mae Davis line drive single.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Neither team scored again until Davis hit a triple in the fifth that scored one, putting Horseshoe Bend up 2-0.
Davis’ triple hit the top of the man-made fence line in center, but the ball bounced back into play according to the umpires, stranding Davis at third.
That play was one of a small handful that eventually cost the Lady Generals, who gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the game to extras.
In extras, the team gave up a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth that ended the season.
Davis, Jones and Reagan Taylor each had two hits against the Mustangs. Brooks went 1-3.
Horseshoe Bend only graduates one senior, Brooks, who was the last player to leave the team huddle postgame.
Brooks has been with Whiteard for both of their six year careers. She leaves behind a young team that now has plenty to play for moving forward.
“(Brooks) has been with me since Day 1,” Whiteard said. “She bought in. We had the opportunity to be playing in the state tournament next week, and I hate that we did not make that happen today.”