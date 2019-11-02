Two point conversions and keeping the defense together at the end was key for the Horseshoe Bend Generals on Friday. The Generals finished their season on a high note by defeating the Prattville Christian Academy Panthers, 22-20 in double overtime.
“It’s like what I just told the boys; there’s a lot of things that went our way in this game and I was proud how we fought through the adversity and we executed our game plan,” Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips said. “Prattville Christian came out and they did exactly what they wanted to do too. So it was a good ballgame between two ball clubs.”
The Generals (2-8, 1-5) were tied with the Panthers, 14-14 (0-10, 0-7) at the end of regulation. Horseshoe Bend got a fumble recovery with 44.2 seconds left to stop the Panthers from scoring. The Generals kept advancing in the final seconds before time ran out.
The Generals went on defense first in overtime and stopped the Panthers from scoring. After Horseshoe Bend failed to kick a field goal, the teams went into another round of overtime.
The Generals scored a touchdown in a huddle of players on third down and inches and completed a two-point conversion. All they had to do was hold the Panthers off for the win.
However PCA’s Matthew Lisle caught a touchdown in the end zone. The Generals made the win by stopping the Panthers from a two-point conversion.
“Right there at the end of the game there was a decision to be made whether we wanted to play for overtime or go for the win and we decided we were going to take a couple of shots and if it didn’t work out we were going to play for overtime,” Phillips said. “Once we got into overtime our guys played their tails off. They stepped up on defense and offense and I’m really proud of how we executed and how these guys played (Friday night).”
The game was tight from the beginning. Prattville Christian’s Jake Davis scored a touchdown eight minutes into the first quarter. Lisle kicked the extra point.
The Generals responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion both scored by quarterback Holt Tidwell, making the game 8-7.
Less than 20 seconds later, Riley Saele ran in 66-yard touchdown for the Panthers.
Horseshoe Bend finished scoring during regulation with a touchdown from Gavin Brazzell. The Generals failed a two-point conversion attempt, tying the game, a14-14. The Generals were plagued with encroachment penalties during the second half.
The Generals had the ball in the fourth quarter with five minutes left but couldn’t make any action with it. It looked like the game was over and the Panthers were going to score, but the fumble recovery by the Generals happened.
The Generals attempted multiple two-point conversions to pressure Prattville Christian. Phillips said it paid off.
Phillips finished his first season as Horseshoe Bend’s coach and said the win felt good and gave the team something to build in the offseason.
“I’m really happy with the guys,” Phillips said. “They’ve been working hard and they deserve this win and I’m hoping that this can carry over into the offseason where they can get that itch and they really have that want to push themselves and get better and better each day. And we got multi-sports guys so they’re going to be playing a bunch of different things and I think that if we can get better and better in every sport then it’s going to translate to the whole program.”