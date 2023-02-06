For the first time in coach Erica Meigs’ eight year tenure with Horseshoe Bend, her team is going to the playoffs, earning a spot after a 50-34 win over Reeltown in the area tournament.
“I did not expect anything less of them,” Meigs said of her squad. “This is what our goal was at the beginning of the year.”
With the victory, Horseshoe Bend becomes one of the top two teams in its area and gets an automatic bid to the postseason. Also with the win, the Lady Generals will play for an area tournament title on Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m., against the winner of Lanett v. LaFayette, with the game held at Lanett.
As for how the team got there, the girls jumped out to a 4-0 lead over Reeltown in the first quarter and never trailed.
Junior Reagan Taylor led the game in scoring, notching 24 points while going 6-6 from the free throw line.
Nadia Brooks added 10 of her own, hitting on two deep balls.
The combined efforts of Brooks and Taylor were enough to tie Reeltown’s entire scoring effort for the game. When those two are hitting, Horseshoe Bend is tough to beat.
“It was just business as usual,” Meigs said of her team’s shooting. “I am proud of them for sticking up when they need to.”
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Last year’s Horseshoe Bend team did not come anywhere near the playoffs. With mainly the same core this season, the team was able to find its stride, even winning seven of its last 10 games before hitting the area tournament.
“This group went 5-16 last year,” Meigs said. “To go on into the playoffs this year is just awesome.”
For Reeltown, the season has come to a close.
The Lady Rebels finished with a 8-10 regular season record, going 2-4 in area play.
Yonna Kimble led the scoring charge against Horseshoe Bend, scoring 15 points. Nine of her total came in the second half.
Delayna Tapley had 13, sinking two triples.
Outside of Tapley and Kimble only two Rebels scored, combining for four total points, three of which coming from Demetria Brown.
The Lady Generals won all three matchups with Reeltown this season, but went 1-2 against Lanett and LaFayette during the year with the lone win coming against LaFayette in early January.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.