After four quarters of first-week football, the Horseshoe Bend Generals turned the mandatory face covering into red, white and blue muzzles en route to silencing rival Wadley High Bulldogs, 26-15.
The win, coach Jeremy Phillips’ third as a Generals’ General, when added to last season’s double overtime defeat of Prattville Christian, extends Horseshoe Bend’s winning streak to two games with a showdown scheduled for next week against Victory Christian.
“It’s my first one ever as a head coach,” Phillips said with a laugh.
But don’t get it twisted and think the Generals squeezed out a victory. Lined up in the Wishbone, Horseshoe Bend’s offense was led by the legs of running backs Holt Tidwell and Gavin Brazzell, who combined for 344 yards rushing. The General juniors — Tidwell ran for 146 yards and Brazzell ran for 198 — proved to be too much for the Bulldogs to tackle accounting for three of the HBS touchdowns.
“I thought our offensive line and our running backs did an outstanding job,” Phillips said. “People don’t realize that they are out there playing every aspect of this game. They never come off the field and continue to play the game hard.”
A trio of Wadley turnovers also helped fuel the fire that kept the Generals marching down the field.
“They came at key point and our (defensive line) worked hard at forcing them,” said Phillips.
After getting turned away on the opening drive, Wadley fumbled the snap. A host of red jerseys pounced on the loose ball.
Tidwell took the handoff on the first play of the drive and picked his way through a wash of defenders for the opening score of the night.
Despite the two-point attempt being stuffed the Generals held on to lead 6-0.
Wadley, though answered on the en suing kickoff taking it to the house from 75 yards out.
Brazzell on the next possession broke free and ran into the end zone only to have the touchdown negated by a block in the back. The 31-yard run was cut in half as the Generals were forced to set up shop at the 20.
Quarterback Cole Johnson, after a handful of plays up the middle, capped the drive with a 1-yard sneak up the middle.
Tidwell took the direct snap, on the two-point try, into the end zone for the score and the 14-8 lead.
“(Brazzell and Tidwell) have put in a lot of work in the offseason to make sure they are in shape to play both ways,” Phillips said. “They are great leaders on our team.”
Back in control of the score, the Generals padded their lead with 91-yard Tidwell touchdown run, capitalizing on another Wadley fumble.
The 20-8 lead stood until midway through the second quarter when Wadley answered with a 12-yard run through the middle of the amassed General defenders.
Electing to go for the point after instead of a two-point conversion, the Bulldogs cut the margin to 20-15.
They never got any closer.
“I told the boys, this is the first real rivalry game they’ve played in a while, and to me, playing in and winning a rivalry game means a little more to you,” Phillips said. “I think our boys and our coaches took that to heart. “
Brazzell, with 4:05 left in the game, took the ball on a toss downfield 50 yards for the back-breaking touchdown.
Wadley, however, still had a little fight left but it proved to be more bark than bite as the Bulldogs were unable to convert a fourth down and 5 with seconds left in the game.
Along with the message of beat your rivals, Phillips told his squad to savor the moments they get to play because, living in the world of COVID-19, a completed season is not guaranteed.
“I know this is cliché, going week to week and game to game, but in this situation it’s true,” Phillips said. “I told them we are going to be 1-0 or 0-1 at the end of each week and that’s the way we are going to look at it. I told these seniors, you never know when it’s going to be the last time to put the gear on so take advantage of it. And I think that’s going to be our mentality.”
The Generals will travel to Victory Christian next week.