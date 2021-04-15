It’s never a good thing when you’re out of the postseason before it even comes around but the Horseshoe Bend Generals are in that position following a loss to Randolph County Thursday.
The Generals dropped the game 11-0 in the first game of their double-header where they were in a must-win situation.
According to head coach Jason Johnson, the Generals gave up eight errors in the contest.
“I’m disappointed in the game today. I thought we played really well Monday and Tuesday and had a good practice yesterday,” Johnson said. “We were not ready to play today. Like I’ve told the guys all year, it’s the same song, different verse. Just give away too many outs. You can’t make eight errors and expect to beat anybody, especially good baseball teams.”
Randolph County scored in every inning but the last as the Generals struggled to cross the plate. Chandler McMath went 2-for-2 in the game.
The Generals lost a majority of their season due to rain cancelations last month and a few COVID-19 related cancelations earlier in the season as well.
“It’s been a tough year all the way around,” Johnson admitted. “We lost several games this year due to weather and a few due to COVID on other teams. I think we lost eight different games that were canceled. Just never could really get it going.”
It wasn’t the fact they lost that really disappointed Johnson, it was the issue of what he sees as the team not playing up to their potential.
“Inconsistency has been our biggest problem all year,” Johnson said. “But that comes with a young baseball team.”