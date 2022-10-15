The Horseshoe Bend Lady Generals are Area Tournament champs, after defeating Lanett 25-18, 25-23, 25-10.
“It feels good to bring back the Area title to home,” said head coach Julie Turner. “We worked hard all season and that was our goal to win the Area championship.”
No. 1 Horseshoe Bend defeated No. 4 LaFayette earlier in the tournament 25-7, 25-6, 25-13 to get to the title match.
No 2 Lanett had a much more difficult route, going to a fifth set tiebreaker with No. 3 Reeltown. The Panthers came out on top 25-20, 25-23, 25-22, 26-24, 15-10.
Horseshoe Bend’s game ended around 11, but the Lanett v. Reeltown game did not end until almost two, leaving the Lady Generals to wait almost three hours before the championship game.
The stoppage for Horseshoe Bend, and playing all day for Lanett, did not impact either team in the first set. Both teams went back and forth, feeling the other out before Horseshoe Bend could take position at the end to win the first frame.
Lanett boasts a ton of size up front, but the height across the net did not seem to impact Horseshoe Bend as Reagan Taylor and Kenzie Wood went toe to toe with the Panthers, sending just as many back that were sent their way.
The second set was going all Horseshoe Bend’s way, until a Lanett server piled on half a dozen in a row to tie the game at 18 apiece. Turner called a timeout to rally her team, and her team responded, tying the game back up at 22. The Lady Generals buckled down and pulled out the victory in the set, taking the game to its final frame.
“You get complacent sometimes and that is what happened there,” Turner said. “We lost focus. I told them to focus on the task at hand and finish out, and that is what happened.”
After surviving the Lanett comeback, Horseshoe Bend handily took the final set and took home the trophy. The gas tank was just about empty for the Panthers, and the vollies coming from the Lady Generals proved too much.
Next up for Horseshoe Bend is the Regional Tournament in Montgomery next week.
“We won’t know much about our opponent because we have not seen them all year,” Turner said. “We will work on our basic skills and we should be just fine.”