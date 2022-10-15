Horseshoe Bend area champs oct. 15
Buy Now

Horseshoe Bend's Lady Generals volleyball team poses with the 2A Area 6 Area Tournament championship trophy. 

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

 

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you