Neither team could muster much — if any — offense, so Horseshoe Bend and Dadeville had to settle for a scoreless tie to start the Central Alabama Classic on Friday night.
The Tigers managed only one hit and the Generals were held without any in the defense-first game.
Dadeville looked like it was in business in the bottom of the fourth. Tori Giles led off and reached first on a Horseshoe Bend error then she was followed by Makya Johnson who finally got a single for the Tigers. But Giles tried to take too much advantage and looked to get all the way to third, but she was caught by Generals third baseman Reagan Taylor in a rundown.
Two groundouts later and Johnson was left stranded on second base.
“We had some decent hits and some good hard hits but it happened to be right at their shortstop and their second baseman,” Dadeville coach Jordan McGuire said. “Neither team made a whole lot of errors so it was a battle of who could get on and who could get around. We made a baserunning error and that really hurt us. We were in good position in that inning, so we didn’t do good with what we were dealt.”
Although Horseshoe Bend was held without a hit, it did have a very impressive defensive game to back up pitcher Caly Carlisle. General shortstop Harleigh Moss and second baseman Marley Woodruff both had a few highlight-worthy plays.
HBS finished with one error but it was a tough throw, and the good news is the Generals didn’t let it snowball into multiple miscues which is something they were known for doing last year.
“We didn’t have that (one bad) inning,” Horsesehoe Bend coach Hagen Whiteard said. “They really played solid defense and I’m really proud of that considering that we have not been able to work on that a whole lot. However it was very obvious we didn’t make our adjustments at the plate like we needed to.”
Part of that was thanks to the work of Dadeville ace Timirian Tinsley, an Alabama A&M signee. She struck out three and walked only one in the five-inning no hitter.
But Whiteard was surprised the Generals didn’t do a better job against her.
“It was a little bit of nerves,” Whiteard said. “They’ve been doing well in the cage, so I think it was a bit of first-game jitters. We haven’t hit a whole lot off of a live pitcher yet so I think that’s very obvious because we haven’t had time to work on that kind of stuff and make those adjustments.”
That’s going to be a big focus for the Generals as they continue in the tournament today. As for the Tigers, who played again Friday night but the final score against Sylacauga was not available at Outlook press time, they have made some clear improvements since their first game against Benjamin Russell more than a week ago.
“There’s something about this tournament that we seem to do decent in this first game,” McGuire said. “We got a lot of work in (this week) but we couldn’t get on the field much. But I think the biggest thing was just getting over those first-game jitters since then.”