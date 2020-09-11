Horseshoe Bend has proven to be the gold standard when it comes to volleyball in Tallapoosa County.
Coach Julie Turner has turned a good program into a great one other coaches envy. For Turner and her team, it’s just another day at the office. The Generals (7-0) are still bitter about their performance in last season’s playoffs and are doing everything they can to get back to where they were.
On Wednesday, the Generals had their hands full with Handley, which gave Horseshoe Bend its biggest test of the season so far.
The Tigers jumped out to an early lead on the Generals, winning the first set 25-21.
“They improved a lot from when we played them earlier this season,” Turner said. “Serve receive has been horrible for us and they took advantage of it.”
After the first set the Generals settled down and earned a 25-19 win over the Tigers to even up the score 1-1.
“They were serving the ball very hard,” Turner said. “Their best server seemed to keep popping up when we had our weakest rotation out there. Our defense was not covering tips well and they were finding holes in our defense.”
Turner didn’t get the Generals program to where it is at by being sloppy but instead by always looking for ways to improve.
“We have to continue working on our serve receive,” Turner said. “We haven’t been disciplined enough in that area and it’s been our weakness so far this season.”
The Generals clamped down in the third set of the night, winning 25-10, completely blowing out the Tigers and not leaving any room of doubt.
The fourth and final set was also won by the Generals, but Handley didn’t go down without a fight with 26-24 final on the set. The Generals finished the night 3-1 and walked away feeling they had played their best competition of the season so far.
Caly Carlisle was sensational for Horseshoe Bend, finishing the night with 12 kills, four serving aces, and four digs. Carlisle got some help from Karsen Kinman who racked up 16 assists and a couple serving aces on the night.
Sophomore Charlie Cotney is another standout on the stat sheet. Cotney scored seven kills for the Generals to go along with her dig and two blocks.
Horseshoe Bend hopes to keep the undefeated streak alive this weekend when it travels to Wadley for a tournament.