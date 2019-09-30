Winning has become a staple around the Horseshoe Bend volleyball program. The Generals picked up three more victories this week to run their win streak to 13 straight. They haven’t lost since a best-of-three defeat at the hands of Class 6A Benjamin Russell on Sept. 5.
After earning back-to-back 3-1 victories over Handley and Clay Central earlier this week, Horseshoe Bend headed to in-county rival Dadeville and easily won in straight sets. The Tigers were held to 18 points or fewer in each set.
It was the serving that really helped HBS along in the win. It finished with 23 total aces, including six each from Abby Cheatam and Kate Lewis. Charlie Cotney, Jahia Jennings and Chloe Prickett had three apiece.
Cheatam led the defense with 10 digs, while Cotney, Lewis and Caly Carlisle each contributed three, and the Generals continued to improve on their two-setter rotation.
Lewis led the way with seven assists and Karsen Kinman added five. The duo set up a very well-balanced offense. Carlisle led with four kills and Jennings smacked three. Three Generals had two each.
Dadeville did show signs of improvement, as it scored more points with each set. Horseshoe Bend won, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18.
Horseshoe Bend started the week with a hard-fought victory over Handley. After dropping the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-14, the Tigers stormed back and won a marathon third set, 33-31. But it was all Generals from there as they stopped Handley from any thought of a comeback with a 25-17 victory in the third.
Lewis, Jennings and Carley Forbus all had seven kills, while Cotney and Clanton contributed four apiece. Lewis racked up eight aces and Jennings was strong at the net, finishing with five blocks.
Cheatam racked up 14 digs while Forbus and Jessie Eason had six apiece, and this time, Kinman led with 16 assists and Lewis followed closely behind with 14.
In Tuesday’s match at Clay Central, it was Horseshoe Bend that had to battle from behind. The Generals dropped the first set, 25-23, but absolutely dominated from then on. Clay Central scored just 13, 11 and 8 points in the last three sets, respectively, as HBS claimed the 3-1 victory.
The offense was probably the most well-balanced of all against Clay Central. Eight Generals had at least one kill with Carlisle leading the way with six. Lewis contributed five, Jennings had four and Harleigh Moss, Cotney and Clanton each put down three.
Prickett was unstoppable at the service line, smacking 10 aces, and Cheatam contributed five.
Cheatam and Kinman split 28 digs evenly, and Lewis added nine of her own. At setter, Lewis had 15 assists and Kinman picked up 10.