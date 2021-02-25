Horseshoe Bend softball has been on a pretty even roll to start the season as they hold a 2-2 record, but there is something there for the program to build off of.
In their first set of games, the Generals have been on each spectrum of the scoring side. The Generals have won big, lost big and won a close one. There were a lot of positives for head coach Hagen Whiteard in the early start.
“We definitely saw some positives this weekend, but it also revealed some of our weaknesses,” Whiteard said. “The good thing about playing in tournaments early is that it allows us to try different things and see what works and what doesn’t. It also allows the girls to get out early-season jitters. We can build off the positive and work harder to improve in our weak areas.”
The start to the season was a simple tournament that featured tough competition across the board. The 2-2 start may have been attributed to the level of competition they faced, but it’s a good thing for Whiteard’s squad.
“Any time you play a good team it makes you better,” Whiteard said. “We will use what we learned this weekend to improve and move forward into successful season.”
The Generals were able to pick up a crucial victory over Russell County. Reagan Taylor singled to start the inning. Two pitches later, she stole second and moved to third on a ground ball. It set up a walk-off single from Brooke Milner to seal the win.
Seeing important plays like that come together will be big for the Generals this season.
“Those types of plays are huge, and Reagan does well under pressure, so she was the perfect person to have on base in that situation,” Whiteard said. “I hope that as a team we can work to be consistently more aggressive in those types of situations and in normal play.”
The Generals and many other programs had their seasons cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and emotions were high all over the place.
For Whiteard, seeing the first pitch thrown allowed her to see the excitement in the program.
“The way the season ended last year left so many heartbroken and just to be able to see them get to play the sport they love again was exciting,” Whiteard said.
Whiteard had her own emotions to sift through on opening day.
“The energy surrounding that moment was huge,” Whiteard recalled. “Our players were so excited and ready, and it showed. I hope last season taught them to not take one single at bat for granted.”