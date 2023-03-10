In Horseshoe Bend’s second baseball season under coach Scott Peavy, the Generals look poised to be even better than last year’s playoff team.
Off to a 6-3 start, Horseshoe Bend has already eclipsed its win total from this point in the year prior.
“We are a lot more mature,” Peavy said. “We have seven returning starters and it always helps to have experience.”
The Generals opened up 2023 winning five straight, before winning one of its last three and dropping two to Class 5A Tallassee.
Through nine games, there has been a clear trend in the ways Horseshoe Bend wins and loses its games.
When the Generals have held teams to six hits or less, they are 5-1. When opposing squads eclipse over six hits, the team is 1-2.
In its losses, Horseshoe Bend has been outscored 16-4. The run support has fallen through when the team loses, notably in a winnable game against Cleburne. But it is something Peavy thinks his team will improve on as the season progresses.
“We were able to capitalize with runners in scoring position in those first few games,” Peavy said. “We were not able to take advantage of our opportunities against Cleburne. We had runners on second and third with no outs, and we weren't able to get any runs.”
Pitching has been a key in the early season wins and it starts with the combined arm talents of Luke Jones and Carson Lucas.
Jones has been the ace for Horseshoe Bend this year. The senior made All-Outlook Second Team last season but looks to be in contention for the best pitcher in the area in his final go around.
Jones has 23 strikeouts to his name and has thrown strikes on 60% of his 371 total pitches.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“Luke has been a big help,” Peavy said. “I can always count on him in big moments to come in and pitch. He is always going to throw strikes for me. He has been a guy I can bank on.”
Lucas is right there with Jones, striking out 14 batters this year and throwing strikes on 55% of his balls.
“They battle back and forth for that ace position,” Peavy said.
Peavy also gave credit to pitching coach Luke Smith, who helps not only with the pitchers’ arm talent but with their overall maturity.
Offensively, the Generals are outpacing opponents by almost 20 runs scored this year.
The team has scored 62 runs (6.88 runs per game), while allowing just 43 runs (4.77 runs per game).
At the plate, Rylan Sharpe and Riley Humphrey have led the charge.
Humphrey is hitting .400 so far with Sharpe hitting .316. Sharpe’s on-base percentage at this point is .567, which is about .090 better than his average last year that helped earn him a place on the Outlook’s First-Team.
For the sophomore Humphrey, his work ethic off the diamond is what has propelled him to some of his team’s best hitting numbers.
“Riley is in the cage every day,” Peavy said. “He and Taylor (Humphrey) are probably our hardest working kids. And they are brothers. When they get done with practice, they go hit more and more. Just hard working.”
All in, Horseshoe Bend’s record and skill have earned the team the top spot in 2A Area 7.