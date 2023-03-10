Luke Jones v Dadeville
Buy Now

Horseshoe Bend's Luke Jones throws a pitch against Dadeville on Feb. 21, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

In Horseshoe Bend’s second baseball season under coach Scott Peavy, the Generals look poised to be even better than last year’s playoff team.

Scott Peavy and Luke Jones v Dadeville
Buy Now

Horseshoe Bend head coach Scott Peavy and pitcher Luke Jones walk off the field during a game against Dadeville on Feb. 23, 2023.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you