Horseshoe Bend picked up their fourth win of the season with a 10-0 shutout victory over Faith Christian continuing their hot start to the season.
“We poured it on there at the end but we had some good quality at bats to start the game and then went to sleep second and third inning,” head coach Jason Johnson said. “We were chasing a lot in the second and third for some reason then we started waiting for our pitch and got it to move some runners over and produce some runs.”
The Generals started out with a two-pitch fly out, but a single and an error gave the Lions a chance to score. Luke Jones was consistent on the mound and his defense was solid behind him as well as a fly out and then strikeout ended the first inning.
On the offensive side of the game, the Generals managed to strike first. Rylan Sharpe was plunked on the third pitch of the inning to get on base. Cole Johnson singled to right for runners to reach first and second with nobody out. The runners moved forward on an error and Holt Tidwell cashed in with a two-RBI single to put the Generals on the board first. A heads-up play saw him reach second base on the throw. The third run of the first inning came from an error as Tidwell managed to score on a ground ball from Tristan Cheaney. Horseshoe Bend was ahead 6-0 but the game grew a bit quiet for both sides as scoring stopped coming.
The bottom of the fourth inning featured two more runs come across the plate for the Generals. A double from Sawyer Smith scored the Generals’ seventh run of the game while a walk brought in the eighth run.
The final two runs saw a passed ball score Smith and Chandler McMath singled on a ground ball to end the game.
It was a good return win after the Generals fell to Woodland just 24 hours prior.
“It’s big. We lost last night and I feel like we didn’t play well,” Johnson said. “We responded today and fixed a lot of things we messed up on last night. We had a tenth grader on the mound and I don’t think he walked anybody. Threw a lot of strikes and the defense worked behind him.”
With the Generals sitting at 4-1 on the season, it sets up a good week before area kicks off.
“Heading into a big week next week, we’ve only got a couple of games we can get a lot of practice in for the following week,” Johnson said. “We’re heading in the right direction.”