Horseshoe Bend High will have a new baseball coach in 2022 as Jason Johnson announced he’s stepping away from the sport for family reasons.
Johnson’s decision to step down had been a thought over the past year but with his twin daughters rising through the grades, and playing softball, he chose to be there for family.
“I’ve actually been planning on stepping away since last season,” Johnson said. “My son is graduating and I have twin daughters that are eighth graders that play softball. It’s impossible to watch softball and coach baseball. I got to coach my son from seventh grade all the way through. Now it’s time to go see them play. Plus, I think it was time to move on.”
The role of head coach will be filled by Scott Peavey who was the Generals’ assistant coach this past year. Peavey coached at Wadley High previously before arriving at Horseshoe Bend.
As with many coaches, Johnson remembers his favorite moments as a coach but also know that it’s far too many to name in one go. Some of the things that stood out though were the fact that Johnson coached his son, coached against old teammates and even his old high school coach during his career.
The 2018 season was also a career highlight.
“The 2018 season really stands out because they got hot when we really needed to,” Johnson recalled. “The last week of the season we beat two really good 4A teams and took No. 2 ranked Ariton to a third game in the playoffs. “I don’t remember the year but we came back and beat Holy Spirit by scoring seven runs in the last inning to win the third game and advance to the second round of the playoffs. Those were some big wins for the program.”
Johnson’s final season may not have gone that well in the record books but it was commendable that many programs had seasons at all due to the pandemic. Johnson says that it was the best thing for the Generals and everybody that the season was completed.
“We lost two games to other teams with COVID issues but we stayed healthy and stayed away from it for the most part,” Johnson said.
Johnson will remain at the school with the football program and will be the defensive coordinator still.
“I’m the defensive coordinator for football and will stay in that role as long as Coach (Jeremy) Phillips will have me,” Johnson said. “I’m not going anywhere so I’ll still get to see all these guys and keep supporting them. Other than that, I don’t really know. I’ve never not coached before. I may just go be a parent for a while and yell at the other coaches and umpires like everybody else does.”
For the last 13 seasons, Johnson says that he’s loved every minute of it.
“Every principal I’ve ever worked for was very supportive and made my job as easy as they could. I would like to thank all the players and parents for giving me the opportunity to work with a bunch of great kids over the years,” Johnson said. “I’m gonna miss it but I’m excited for what the future holds. I believe this team has the ability to be pretty good with age and look forward to seeing them play.”