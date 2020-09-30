Horseshoe Bend is back on the gridiron this week putting in work during the bye week ready to redeem itself after its loss against No. 1 ranked Randolph County. The Generals look to get back in the win column this week as they take on Class 2A Region 4 opponent B.B. Comer on Thursday night.
Despite dropping four straight, coach Jeremy Phillips isn’t hanging his head or allowing his players to. Although the record says different, the Generals (1-4, 0-3) have had a pretty good season so far to this point, leading Randolph County during the first half of that game and the other games the Generals have lost have been one-score games.
“We knew coming it was going to be a tough schedule,” Phillips said. “It’s one of those things that challenges you. At the end of the year we will look back and say it was the real deal. You will most likely see some of the teams we play make it to the end of the playoffs. But we keep fighting and working on getting better.”
The season has been a tough one and doesn’t get any easier with B.B. Comer (4-2, 2-1) this week. The Tigers are tied with Vincent at the second spot in the Class 2A Region 4 spot and the Generals would love nothing more than to move them down a peg, while also moving themselves up and getting that first region win on the season.
As far as knowing what the Tigers like to do, Phillips and his team have been preparing for this team for two weeks now.
“This is going to be a tall test for us,” Phillips said. “They have a dual threat quarterback that likes to get the ball to their athletes. They have a lot of team speed and look like they are really good in space. We are going to have our hands full but we are up to the task.”
Outside of being shut out by Lanett, the B.B. Comer offense has been an explosive one, averaging 29 points on offense so far this season. The Tigers have an overall school record of 55-2 when scoring more than 30 points on offense, so the Generals defense will need to show up this week if they want to have a chance.
According to Phillips, the Generals are going to continue to play their brand of football.
“The idea is to keep them tamed on offense,” Phillips said. “Every week we go into the game wanting to control the ball and run the ball. We want to limit possessions to the other team, especially a team like B.B. Comer whose offense can get it done in different ways.”
Although Phillips’ game plan and M.O. is to run the ball, he feels the passing game is going to be the difference in the home stretch this season.
“We are always looking to exploit things with play action passes,” Phillips said. “Right now we aren’t hitting our shots and it has been the difference in some of these games. We have got to get it tuned going into the second half of the season.”
The good news for Horseshoe Bend is the Tiger defense isn’t all that special, allowing 17 points per game to opposing offenses, while the Horseshoe Bend is averaging 17 points this season. The Generals will be able to move the ball; the question is, will the Generals do enough to stop the Tigers and force turnovers while not turning the ball over themselves?
This week’s game is also at home for the Generals, where they have played exponentially better than they have on the road, averaging 29 points per game at home.