Area tournament play begins this week and both Horseshoe Bend and Benjamin Russell are hosting their respective tournaments, drawing top overall seeds. Each program has big hopes of bringing back titles to their schools. This week may be a good time to clear the calendar and watch some of the best volleyball the area has to offer.
Thursday, October 13
6A Area 5 Bracket
No. 2 Calera v. No. 3 Chilton County at 4:30
No. 1 Benjamin Russell v. winner at 5:30
Benjamin Russell only has to win one game to win its area and whoever the Wildcats end up playing will be a team they have previously beaten in the regular season. During the season, Benjamin Russell won both of its contests against Chilton County, and won one of two against Calera. Against Calera, the Wildcats lost 3-1 on the road but won 3-1 at home on senior night. The rowdy, home Benjamin Russell crowd can and will certainly play a factor for the Wildcats as it did previously in the year.
Benjamin Russell still has one regular season game to go, a match at Tallassee, which head coach Magan Ford called a “tune-up” for the postseason. Ford also mentioned that she plans on rotating a few of her seniors into different roles as the team prepares for a run at a championship.
The Wildcats, led by seniors TaMya Harris, Ryann Ruffin, Leah Leonard and Brianna Heard, are going to be the difference makers in the postseason success for BRHS. Ruffin leads the team in serve percentage, kills and Leonard leads the team vocally. The Wildcats can go as far as those four can let them. Look for Ruffin and Leonard to be used in many different ways to help optimize the team’s ability.
Saturday, October 15
2A Area 6 Bracket
No. 1 Horseshoe Bend v. LaFayette at 10:00
No. 2 Lanett v. No. 3 Reeltown at 11:30
Championship Round at 1
Horseshoe Bend does not get the luxury of only playing one match, but does draw a home crowd on its home floor. The Lady Generals have been the best and most consistent team in the area, going 21-7 on the year and undefeated in their region. During the year, Horseshoe Bend defeated every one of its opponents in its bracket, dropping only a single set to Lanett early in September. Much like Benjamin Russell, the Lady Generals draw a solid home crowd, and will likely have an energized fanbase after Friday’s football game.
For head coach Julie Turner’s team, serving will be the key to sustained success. So far this year, that has been the bread and butter for Turner’s squad. On Horseshoe Bend’s senior night, the Lady Generals posted only two service errors in a sweep of Reeltown, one of which Turner said can be attributed to herself and not her team. If Horseshoe Bend serves well, the bracket should play right into their hands.
Horseshoe Bend only has three seniors: Charlie Cotney, Olivia Hanson and Hannah Gamble. The mix of classes on Horseshoe Bend’s roster gives Turner’s squad a solid culmination of raw talent and experienced leadership. Many of the Lady Generals’ players are “young veterans” in the eyes of Turner, like Greenleigh Key. It will be interesting to see if Horseshoe Bend’s youth, or experience, prevails as they play into the postseason.