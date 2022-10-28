HB XC advances to state

Horseshoe Bend’s top runners pose with their medals. From left to right, Heaton Scheler (8th place); David Layfield (1st place): Maddie Smith(4th place). Picture by Ashley Manley.

 Contributed / The Outlook

The Horseshoe Bend Cross Country team will advance to the State XC Championship after a strong performance at the AHSAA 2A Sectional in Andalusia, AL.

