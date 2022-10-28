The Horseshoe Bend Cross Country team will advance to the State XC Championship after a strong performance at the AHSAA 2A Sectional in Andalusia, AL.
The Lady Generals started the afternoon competition by placing three runners in the top-15, resulting in a third place team finish and advancing the women’s team to the state championship.
Maddie Smith excited the crowd by out-sprinting a competitor to secure a fourth place medal with a time of 23:22. She was followed by Alyana Manley setting a new personal best time of 23:56 and an eleventh place finish. Cami Cook finished in thirteenth place and tied her personal best time of 24:21.
Coach Emily Rasbury said that the key to the day's success fell on her next three runners.
Waverly Chambers, Emily Meadows and Allie Higgins were all fighting off nagging injuries and sickness, but proved their toughness with gritty and painful races that secured the Generals advancement to the state championship.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On the men’s side, David Layfield battled with tough competitors from St. Luke's on his heels through the first two miles. But, by mile three, his unrelenting pace was just too much for the competition and he crossed the finish line all alone and a full minute ahead of the next runner.
His time of 17:20 was enough to secure him the first place section champion medal, a new Horseshoe Bend School 5k record, and a state invite.
Heaton Scheler also had an outstanding day running a new personal best time of 19:43, fast enough to earn an eighth place medal and most importantly advancing him to the state championship.
The Generals will conclude their season on Saturday Nov. 5th at the AHSAA State XC Championship hosted at Oakville Indian Mound Park.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.