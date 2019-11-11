For the most part, football season has ended around Tallapoosa and Coosa counties. But don’t expect Friday nights for the area athletes to free up any time soon as basketball season officially kick starts next week.
And with such limited time between the start of games and the end of football season, many crossover athletes got just two days of break before they hit the hardwood Monday afternoon.
“Pretty much it’s going to be fair for everyone,” Benjamin Russell boys coach Jeremy Freeman said. “This time, it’s set up where if you have a window, you can get to it, but we weren’t open to starting early. I would rather them finish up their business before I get them.”
But once they finished with football season, several athletes immediately went to basketball practice and many of those will play a vital role this season.
And it isn’t just boys teams who are affected by the short crossover time. Every area volleyball team, except Reeltown which doesn’t start basketball season for either team until early December anyway, advanced to the super regionals. So they’ve had only a few short weeks to get their multi-sport athletes back as well.
So the focus for most coaches is basics — fundamentals, drills, putting in plays — for the first two weeks of practice and for some, that will continue on even into the next few weeks once games begin.
“Sometimes you’re putting in (game planning) as you’re leading into your first game then you have to make some changes from there,” Dadeville girls coach Pam Holloway said. “We just don’t have much time. Once volleyball ends, we never have long before we start and a large majority of my team were volleyball team members as well.”
Holloway, like many other coaches, tries to implement the basics while also starting to build into bigger game concepts.
One such coach who takes that strategy is Central Coosa girls coach Syreeta McKinney. The Cougars also have a lot of crossover between volleyball and basketball, but more important, McKinney’s team is so young, the girls really need a bigger focus on the little things.
Central Coosa had only two seniors last season and the large majority of contributors were underclassmen. Now, those girls are still young but the good news is they have a lot more experience.
“Definitely fundamentals have to be incorporated with game planning,” McKinney said. “That’s something we have to do with us being so young. Most of (practice) is skills and drills but it’s also to the point that we’re preparing them for the game. Knowing that we have a game on Thursday, we have to be in preparation mode but it’s going to come together for us.”
Benjamin Russell kicks off the season the soonest. They both have games Thursday, while Horseshoe Bend and Central Coosa begins Friday and Dadeville starts Monday.
Although every coach would like more time before the season begins, Freeman said he feels good especially because the Wildcats are starting the season against Childersburg, an opponent he’s familiar with. Plus, having the players through the offseason has helped transition into a smoother start to practice.
“We’re really growing together and that’s a great thing,” Freeman said. “We’re growing together and learning and we’re picking up things. I can’t ask anymore. They’re buying in and working hard and they’re great young men; that’s what I’m most proud of. I told them, ‘Good things will come out of you if you keep doing the right thing.’”