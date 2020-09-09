There’s just no place like home, and for the Wildcats, they take pride in the fact their home is the beautiful Martin-Savarese Stadium.
Benjamin Russell has started off the season on the road for its first three games and now finally gets the chance to play in front of its supportive home crowd Friday when Helena comes to the Wildcats’ turf at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
The Wildcats have gotten off to a rough 0-3 start to the season after being bitten by the injury bug through the early weeks of the season.
Quarterback Carter Smith missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury and is currently day to day when it comes to this week’s status, according to coach Kevin Smith. The Wildcats lost wide receiver Marcus Freeman with a concussion last week and his status is also being taken day by day. Until coach Smith hears otherwise, he plans to prepare for the game without Carter Smith and Freeman.
“We are trying to put the pieces together right now,” coach Smith said. “It’s hard to be consistent when the pieces keep moving from week to week. Every time someone gets hurt, we have to reshift and focus.”
With Carter Smith sidelined, the Wildcats will revert back to Elijah Spivey at quarterback. With Spivey’s talent, he could make a little magic happen but his ability to do it consistently is a big question mark with Freeman out and not having a weapon as good as himself to throw to.
Coach Smith said there are a lot of benefits to having a guy like Spivey on the team, though.
“Elijah is always cool and calm,” Smith said. “He’s always a threat to run, but he can throw the ball well. He just brings a certain level of excitement to our team. We’d rather have him at receiver but we will play him where we need to play him. And the best part about Elijah is he doesn’t care what position he plays; he just likes to play the game.”
With the absence of wide receivers, Smith is looking for some younger players to step up into that role and fill the void that is being left. Smith has been putting in work with Oliver Malone and Marquavis Brownfield, getting them extra reps.
In order for the Wildcats to get a win against Helena (1-2), Smith plans to tweak some things to take advantage of the Huskies. Helena is coming off of back-to-back one possession losses and needs this region win as much as Benjamin Russell does.
“They are disciplined and play hard,” Smith said. “They have a unit that plays really well together, but as far as the defensive line they don’t have anyone that jumps out like Huffman and Stanhope Elmore did. They tend to play up to their competition or down to their competition, so they’re a little inconsistent, but they don’t get many penalties and that goes back to discipline; they don’t hurt themselves.”
Despite remaining winless so far, Smith is excited to be home for the first time this season, adding some bit of normalcy to a year that so far has been anything but normal.
“I’m ecstatic to be home this week,” Smith said. “It is going to be great playing in front of the hometown crowd and playing at the Sportplex. We have the prettiest stadium in the state and we are very excited to be at home.”
Benjamin Russell Quarterback Club tickets and membership are still for sale. It is encouraged to do so before the first home game. For any more information please contact Scott Hardy at 256-496-2450.