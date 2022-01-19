Benjamin Russell won three games a season ago.
Double that number and you get their current winning streak of six.
The Wildcats clinched home court for their area tournament Tuesday with a 73-61 win at home over Stanhope Elmore, and with the senior night victory, the now 11-4 squad is showing the strides its program and players have made under coach Jeremy Freeman.
“The biggest thing about senior night is telling them about how they were dedicated to the program,” Freeman said. “[I told them], ‘You guys will always be known for being that catalyst to get us going right here when we first started this run we’re going to try to make.’ Those nights can never be taken back, and you always want to remember something special about your senior night.”
Guard Quez Thompson finished with 20 points to tie the game high alongside Stanhope forward Dylon Williams.
He got fouled on two separate 3-pointers he made, a rarity in basketball games at any level.
“I’ve made one before, at Coosa, but not two,” Thompson said. “I didn’t expect that one to go in. I just fell back. Every time someone runs at me, I just fall.”
Benjamin Russell embarked on a 9-0 run in the second quarter to jump out to a 29-16 lead, but that edge evaporated in the third as the Mustangs chipped away behind a strong transition game. They went ahead 41-40 after one such fastbreak bucket from Nick Morgan.
A four-point play from Thompson followed, but eighth grader Cederian Morgan missed an uncontested layup that could have expanded the edge.
“I told him, ‘You’re going to make up for that,” Freeman said.
Morgan’s been called up to the varsity ranks as a middle schooler due to the Wildcats’ lack of big men and has played countless minutes against some of the area’s best bigs. His maturation has been key to Benjamin Russell’s success this season.
Morgan hit a 3-pointer in the corner with less than five seconds left in the third quarter to put the Wildcats ahead 51-45 minutes after the miss Freeman told him he’d make up for.
He added seven points including another triple in the fourth.
“He’s come right along, we’ve been so proud of him for accepting the challenge,” Freeman said. “He’s done a great job finding himself in the offense, and he’s expanding himself.
“Just hats off to him and to his teammates for trusting him in that situation. Both sides are working together, continuing to build that sportsmanship and competitiveness together. We’re just going to keep it rolling.”
With the score at 56-51, Benjamin Russell guard Chris Foster connected with forward Corri Milliner on a slick cut to the basket for another two points and stepped outside the arc for another 3 to put Benjamin Russell up 61-52 following a free throw from the Mustangs.
Foster’s shooting has always been a centerpiece of his game, but that playmaking side is one that’s developed as the year has gone on. He found guard Jonathan Neloms on flashy no-look passes twice to help generate two more 3-pointers for the Wildcats.
“Here again, what you want to do as a player — or in life — is get better,” Freeman said. “You can’t just be satisfied with one dimension of this game. There’s several facets to the game that you can always find yourself getting better at. So here again, he’s adding something to his repertoire.”
Williams responded with a 3 of his own, but Thompson hit a perimeter spin move and got to the basket for two more points before a Morgan layup took the lead to 65-55 as time dwindled.
With it being senior night, a cheer started resounding through Benjamin Russell’s student section: “We want Oliver.”
The crowd wanted to see the Wildcats’ seniors; Oliver Malone, T.J. Calhoun, Weston Blake and Neloms. Calhoun starts and Neloms sees significant minutes but it was imperative for Benjamin Russell to get the game in hand so Blake and Malone could see the floor.
“It added a lot more motivation,” Thompson said. “We thought they were going to start, so we tried to up the score a little bit so they could get in a lot more than what they did. It was good to see them out there.”
Malone added that the team is playing in memory of Quin Harrell — a 2021 graduate of Benjamin Russell who passed away from cancer Jan. 12.
“Long live Quin,” Malone said. “We did it for Quin.”
Those above-mentioned students were never louder than when Blake followed a missed shot from Milliner for a layup with less than 10 seconds to play.
“It felt amazing,” Blake said. “It really showed how much Wildcat pride we have, how everybody comes out and supports us and we’re all one big family, everyone in the gym.”
Blake’s better sport might be football but he’s been with the Wildcats’ basketball program since his freshman year.
He’s seen the team go from the very bottom of its area to now having state title aspirations.
“It’s all of these guys, Quez, Chris, Corri,” Blake said. “They came up, they were all young guys — I remember when Chris came [two years ago], he was in eighth grade. And he came up and he took over. We’ve just been going up since then.”
Benjamin Russell’s growth continues at Wetumpka Thursday, where it will wrap up regular season area play. Stanhope welcomes the same team two days later.