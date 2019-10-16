A true jack of all trades, Holt Tidwell barely even leaves the field for Horseshoe Bend’s football team.
If it weren’t for him needing a breather, Tidwell probably would never leave it.
“The only thing he’s not on the field for is our kickoff team,” HBS coach Jeremy Phillips said. “And that’s only because we gotta find somewhere to give him a break because he’d probably be pretty good on the kickoff team as well.”
Despite Horseshoe Bend taking a tough loss against Vincent on Friday night, Tidwell showed off his abilities in all facets of the game. He finished as the team’s leading rusher, leading receiver and leading defender and he is the Outlook Player of the Week.
Tidwell has played quarterback for the majority of the season but against Vincent, he split time with backup Cole Johnson and it paid dividends. Tidwell was moved to receiver and he caught five catches totaling 74 yards. Tidwell also rushed the ball from both the quarterback position and out of the back field and racked up 102 yards on just nine carries. He scored one touchdown.
“Both of them are guys that we need to use and use their abilities to the best of our advantage,” Phillips said. “Holt had a good game both at quarterback and at wide receiver. This is a new offense we’re running this year and Holt has really took on that personality. He’s a playmaker for us and he’s a guy we wanna get the ball in his hands as many times as we can. Because at any time he can bust one.”
But as much as Tidwell has helped the General offense this season, he’s been just as effective on defense. Against the Yellow Jackets, Tidwell finished with seven solo tackles, seven assisted tackles and he caused one fumble.
“If you watch our games, No. 13 (Tidwell’s number) always ends up where the ball goes it seems like,” Phillips said. “That’s what you want at linebacker; you want to see him flying around the field. He’ll be all the way across the field and he’s trying to make a play.”
On top of all that, Tidwell’s also the punter for Horseshoe Bend.
And despite all his success and how much he truly is a general of the Generals, he’s only a sophomore.
With a few more games left in this season then two back-to-back offseasons under Phillips, the sky seems to be the limit under Tidwell, who has adjusted well to the new coaching style.
“I’m pleased with how he’s taken the reigns,” Phillips said. “We’ll be sitting there and he knows exactly what I’m about to call. He studies the game and he studies our opponents really well. Being the quarterback and a linebacker, you gotta know what the other team is going to do and he seems to be more prepared each week to exploit the other team’s weaknesses both on offense and defense.”
Tidwell has also grown into a more vocal leadership role, and Phillips hopes to see that continue over the next two seasons.
“He’s a calming voice out there,” Phillips said. “Yeah, he gets fired up but at the same time, he keeps everybody else calm and gets them where they need to go. He’s really developed there as a leader. He’s getting more and more comfortable, and you don’t see that a lot of times out of a sophomore.”