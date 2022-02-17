Benjamin Russell basketball entered its regional bout as heavy underdogs against an established state title contender in McGill-Toolen. It was a stage the Wildcats hadn’t been to in 14 years.
They threw the Yellow Jackets’ juggernaut against the ropes and tossed their best blows, leading by as much as 15 points in the second half.
When the heavyweight punched back all the way to take a fourth-quarter lead, eighth grade center CeDerian Morgan rolled home a buzzer-beating floater to force the fight into an extra round.
But in overtime the Yellow Jackets ran away with the game, ending the season for a young Benjamin Russell team in an 82-74 defeat Thursday at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
“Basketball is a funny, funny game,” Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman said. “We had so many highs and lows. We were as high as you can get at one time. Just couldn’t get it going from there.”
Close
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Labronski McKinney takes a shot against McGill-Toolen’s Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Coach Jeremy Freeman waits as his team is introduced.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Milliner takes a shot against McGill-Toolen’s Myles Murphy.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson looses control on the ball against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Christopher Foster drives against McGill Toolen’s Bavin Veasey.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan tries to block the shot of McGill-Toolen’s Bennett Russ.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan takes a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson passes against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook McGill-Toolen’s Myles Murphy drives against Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Millner.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Christopher Foster drives against McGill-Toolen’s Myles Murphy.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Christopher Foster drives against McGill-Toolen’s Myles Murphy.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Christopher Foster takes a shot against McGill-Toolen’s Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Labronski McKinney takes a shot against McGill-Toolen’s Raymari Andrews.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan tries to block the shot of McGill-Toolen’s Myles Murphy.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson has his shot blocked by McGill-Toolen’s Alex Heim.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson drives for a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Labronski McKinney takes a shot against McGill-Toolen’s Raymari Andrews.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman congratulates a player.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Milliner drives against McGill-Toolen’s Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Milliner takes a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman congratulates a player.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson takes a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Milliner takes a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan takes a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Tyquan Williams takes a shot against McGill-Toolen’s Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Milliner drives against McGill-Toolen’s Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Milliner fights for a rebound against McGill-Toolen’s Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan takes a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan fights for a rebound against McGill-Toolen’s Devin McCaine and Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson drives against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan takes the shot to send the game to overtime against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson guards McGill-Toolen’s Devin McCaine.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson takes a pass against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Labronski McKinney passes the ball inbounds against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman gives his team instructions during a timeout.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Labronsk McKinney inbounds the ball.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Labronski McKinney takes a shot against McGill-Toolen’s Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Coach Jeremy Freeman waits as his team is introduced.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Milliner takes a shot against McGill-Toolen’s Myles Murphy.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson looses control on the ball against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Christopher Foster drives against McGill Toolen’s Bavin Veasey.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan tries to block the shot of McGill-Toolen’s Bennett Russ.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan takes a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson passes against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook McGill-Toolen’s Myles Murphy drives against Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Millner.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Christopher Foster drives against McGill-Toolen’s Myles Murphy.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Christopher Foster drives against McGill-Toolen’s Myles Murphy.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Christopher Foster takes a shot against McGill-Toolen’s Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Labronski McKinney takes a shot against McGill-Toolen’s Raymari Andrews.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan tries to block the shot of McGill-Toolen’s Myles Murphy.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson has his shot blocked by McGill-Toolen’s Alex Heim.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson drives for a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Labronski McKinney takes a shot against McGill-Toolen’s Raymari Andrews.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman congratulates a player.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Milliner drives against McGill-Toolen’s Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Milliner takes a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman congratulates a player.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson takes a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Milliner takes a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan takes a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Tyquan Williams takes a shot against McGill-Toolen’s Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Milliner drives against McGill-Toolen’s Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Za’corrion Milliner fights for a rebound against McGill-Toolen’s Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan takes a shot against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan fights for a rebound against McGill-Toolen’s Devin McCaine and Barry Funning.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson drives against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Cederian Morgan takes the shot to send the game to overtime against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson guards McGill-Toolen’s Devin McCaine.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Coach Jeremy Freeman gives instructions to his team.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Quez Thompson takes a pass against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Labronski McKinney passes the ball inbounds against McGill-Toolen.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Jeremy Freeman gives his team instructions during a timeout.
McGill Toolen Ben Russell Basketball
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell’s Labronsk McKinney inbounds the ball.
Benjamin Russell junior guard Quez Thompson racked up a game-high 33 points in the losing effort. Junior small forward Corri Milliner followed with 16.
McGill-Toolen senior center Barry Dunning, the No. 85 player nationally in the class of 2022 according to the 247Sports composite, piled up countless rebounds and scored 23 points. Point guard Myles Murphy added 19 before fouling out with one minute left in regulation and fellow guard Devin McCaine matched his output.
For a team with one true big in its most heavily-used lineup, rebounding has been a weakness throughout the season for Benjamin Russell. Other mistakes are what will stick with Freeman, though.
“We’ve had rebounding problems all year, that doesn’t disturb me,” Freeman said. “But the turnovers, that’s something we haven’t been doing consistently. We had a stretch of maybe four or five in-a-row, that’s more uncharacteristic than anything.”
McGill-Toolen entered the game with a 25-4 record to Benjamin Russell’s 15-6.
Out of those four losses, two came from out-of-state Class 6A or 7A schools. Another came to a 30-3 Class 7A Alabama school in Baker.