Daylen Maness led off his high school career by getting cut from Benjamin Russell’s baseball team.
Now, he’s the leadoff hitter in the Wildcats’ batting order.
Playing his first and final season at the varsity level, Maness’ high-end work ethic has propelled him to a center field spot with Benjamin Russell’s club, and in the process carved out a special place in the heart of long-time head coach Richy Brooks.
“[Stories like Daylen’s] are my favorite ones to tell,” Brooks said. “The ones where things just kind of fall into place for them, those aren’t quite as fun to tell the story. Because you don’t get everything on your timeframe. Sometimes you have to work for it and appreciate it more. And I think Daylen probably appreciates playing more because he really had to earn it. He truly had to earn his spot.”
Maness missed making either junior varsity or varsity as a freshman.
While he admitted that experience “hurt” him as someone who’d played baseball all his life, it didn’t stop him from accepting a position as a team manager.
“It was fun, I liked being there with everybody, seeing how the team worked together,” Maness said. “Seeing how the coach liked to do things so I could get a better understanding of it.”
That allowed Maness to get some practice time in, and he entered his sophomore year tryout fairly stress free about landing a roster spot. He was “relieved” to finally make the team.
Then his development received a blow when that season was cut off early due to COVID-19.
Most players expect to be a full-on varsity contributor by their junior seasons. But even with all the hours Brooks saw him spend on the field and in the weightroom before the pandemic hit, Maness still didn’t have the reps he needed to crack a particularly deep Benjamin Russell outfield in 2021.
He’d spend one more season on JV.
“We didn’t want him sitting on the bench for varsity, so he played JV,” Brooks said. “He needed experience, in other words. He missed playing in the ninth grade, the 10th grade year was cut short, so he didn’t really get a lot of experience playing. He had half a season [entering his junior year].”
Senior year finally brought about Maness’ varsity opportunity. He spent this past offseason fine-tuning to ensure he made the most of it.
“Just putting in the work,” Maness said. “I just keep working at it.”
Still, the coaching staff’s expectations were below what reality became.
Maness has started nearly every game in center field and batted first in the Wildcats’ lineup in 2022. Brooks said he “would have said no” if you’d have told him that during the summer or fall.
“He made us notice him. And that was commendable for him. It says something about his character,” Brooks said.
Going through those trying times helped the outfielder develop as a leader and person. It’s a mentality Brooks would love to see trickle down to some of the younger players on his team’s roster.
“A lot of kids these days, they can’t fight through being told no,” Brooks said. “They can’t fight through adversity. If they don’t get something immediately — we live in a microwave society where everybody wants it now, and if they don’t get it, they just stop and they quit. And Daylen didn’t.”
Maness will play out the last month or so of his high school baseball career at Benjamin Russell before striking out to make a collegiate baseball tenure for himself, most likely at CACC, he said.
The Wildcats’ program isn’t unaccustomed to producing surprise prospects. Pitcher Blake Allen was cut twice from the team before getting drafted by the Texas Rangers a few years down the road in 2001.
Regardless of whether his career pans out at the next level, though, Maness’ story is an incredible tale of perseverance and the rewards of hard work.
“It’s meant a lot, being able to play ball with the guys that I’ve grown up with,” Maness said. “Then getting into this time of the season where it really counts. Just being able to be there with them, playing.”