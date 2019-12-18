As far back as I can remember, National Signing Day for high school football prospects around the country was always on the first Wednesday of February. It was a big deal full of overhyped drama and excitement.
Then the NCAA added an early signing period in the middle of December. After only two years, that day has now become the new National Signing Day with the one in February reduced to a mundane late signing period.
Auburn has also begun preparation to take on Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day. We’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ signing class in a few weeks and I’ll preview the bowl game next week, but there’s no more exciting topic to talk about right now than Auburn basketball.
I hesitate to opine on this topic fearing I might jinx the Tigers but I’m willing to take the risk.
I honestly never thought I would write a sentence like the following in my lifetime: Auburn is now the only undefeated Power 5 basketball team in the entire country a month and a half into the season.
The Tigers are 9-0 with three out-of-conference games left before SEC play begins. I wouldn’t classify Auburn’s schedule as extraordinarily difficult, but it is ranked 53rd by the NCAA out of 353 teams. The Tigers are ranked No. 12 and No. 9 in the AP and Coaches polls, respectively. Bruce Pearl is in his sixth year on the Plains and continues to amaze with his ability to recruit, motivate and teach.
It would have been easy and, quite frankly, acceptable to have a down year following Auburn’s unprecedented run to the Final Four a season ago. After all, the Tigers lost three of the best players in school history when Chuma Okeke, Jared Harper and Bryce Brown left for the NBA. They also lost some undervalued senior leadership in Horace Spencer and Malik Dunbar.
But good programs don’t rebuild; they reload.
While that sentiment has never described Auburn basketball before, it apparently does now. There are so many impressive things about this year’s team, but let’s narrow down the list.
First, they play defense. Last year’s team was very unique because it set the record for made 3-pointers in SEC history. The Tigers just overwhelmed opponents with a barrage of sharpshooters. This year’s team shoots the ball pretty well but not like those guys.
The Tigers are allowing only 67.1 points per game. That comes directly from coaching. Teams have to want to play good defense and make it a priority.
Secondly, the Tigers don’t rely on one person. It’s been different players stepping up every night. Point guard J’Von McCormick had his best game as a Tiger by scoring 20 points over the weekend. Samir Doughty has been outstanding and taken on a leadership role. Austin Wiley has stepped up big time and is realizing his potential. Danjel Purifoy is a threat to score 20 on any given night.
Thirdly, the freshmen are for real. Isaac Okoro is a star in the making and has become the glue of the team. Devin Cambridge and Alan Flanagin are both contributing as well.
Bruce Pearl was given the seemingly impossible task of building a consistent program when he got to Auburn. Mission Accomplished. Now his job is to make Auburn a perennial power.
Sound impossible? Seems like I’ve heard that somewhere before.