Chock full of youngsters, Horseshoe Bend’s baseball team is going to need its returners to step up early and lead the way as those underclassmen get acclimated to playing on the varsity level.
On the mound — and perhaps all over the field — Cole Johnson and Holt Tidwell will be relied upon heavily. They’re the only two Generals who have thrown a varsity inning.
Also, with the graduation of Grant Taylor at catcher, those two may have to fill in that role. Johnson will also play at shortstop and Tidwell will likely start at first base.
“Justin Phillips is also a senior starter coming back,” HBS coach Jason Johnson said. “I’m looking for leadership roles out of them and for them to carry the weight offensively. We’re going to be playing a lot of freshmen, and freshmen aren’t always ready for that workload but they’re going to have to be. The big thing with those guys is showing our young guys how to do it.”
Phillips will return as the starting center fielder. Tristan Cheaney got some starting time in the outfield last year, so he will most likely take up a corner outfield spot. Luke Jones and Gunnar Thomas are also competing for some time out there.
Kyle Parrish, the team’s only other senior, and Klark James are still battling it out for the starting second base job while third will probably be manned by Chandler McMath, who played a good bit last season as a role player.
Coach Johnson is looking at a pair of freshmen to take up spots Cole Johnson and Tidwell play. Taylor Humphrey has come on strong at first base while Gaines Thomas has done well at catcher.
“(Humphrey) has had a good couple weeks of practice and he’s really exceeded my expectations,” coach Johnson said. “He’s going to be a good option for us there. (Thomas) is young but if he can come on like I think he can and do the majority of the catching, that’ll free up Cole and Holt. Thomas has made a lot of improvements since last year and once he learns how to handle our pitchers, he’s going to be a good option for us back there.”
Offensively, Johnson is also expecting a lot out of Cole, Tidwell and Phillips. There’s also high expectations for Cheaney, who was limited at the plate last year due to rehabbing a broken collar bone from the previous football season.
“He’s fully rehabbed, so we’re going to try to get him going,” Johnson said. “But really, Holt, Cole and Justin are the only starters I’ve got coming back that had more than 25 at-bats last year.”
With the season beginning at 1:30 p.m. Monday when Horseshoe Bend hosts Prattville Christian, Johnson feels a little behind the eight ball between the weather and getting his basketball players back on the diamond only last week. However, he is confident the Generals will still be competitive in Class 2A Area 8 and can lock down a playoff spot again.
But the biggest question mark is if Johnson can bring his young Generals along quickly enough.
“The built-in excuse for everybody is with a bunch of freshmen, it’s hard to win,” Johnson said. “And that is true, but I’m not going to let that be an excuse. I’m still going to coach them as hard as I do anyone else. They just need to step up early and prove they can play at a higher level and I really think they can. The problem with young kids is do they think they can.”
The Generals will soon find out.