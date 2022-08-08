Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy met with the Lake Martin Bama Club Thursday night to discuss Lake Martin and Alabama.
McElroy has recently moved to Lake Martin and was speaking to recognize the Lake Martin Bama Club for their alumni efforts in support of Alabama.
The quarterback, who won the 2010 BCS Championship, led the undefeated Crimson Tide to one of the best seasons in school history.
“I am so proud to be from Alabama,” McElroy said. “I always think to myself that ‘I can’t believe this is my school.’ It was like finding my partner. I feel so lucky to put on crimson and white.”
McElroy revealed that he actually began his football career through hockey.
His father, Greg McElroy, Sr., worked for the Los Angeles Kings and when Wayne Gretsky was traded to the Kings in 1988, McElroy knew he wanted to be a great athlete like Gretsky.
“I watched Gretsky and at that point, I knew I wanted to be a champion,” McElroy said.
His first real delve into college sports was the 1998 Red River Rivalry game between Oklahoma and Texas. Running back Ricky Williams from Texas was McElroy’s favorite player growing up, until he became a college football player himself.
“To this day, Williams is my favorite player, not named Julio Jones or Mark Ingram,” McElroy said. “My love for college football comes from the University of Texas, oddly enough.”
McElroy was not highly recruited out of high school, only playing one year of high school ball. The quarterback in front of him at high school was Chase Daniel, who is currently in his 13th year in the NFL, now with the Chargers.
McElroy toured some schools across the nation, and ended up touring Alabama. It was on that tour that he knew he had found his home.
“I saw my dad get emotional when he saw Joe Namath’s handprint,” McElroy said. “I thought, ‘That could one day be me.’ It was at that point I knew I was going to Alabama. I was the only kid from my high school to go to Alabama in six years.”
Now, many years removed from his playing days, McElroy looked back and acknowledged that he chose Alabama not only for the tradition of winning football but for the “passion of the people.”
“I just want to thank everyone for the support you showed me during my career, and the support you continue to show the guys that are out there right now,” McElroy said.
Opening himself up for questions, McElroy was immediately asked who his favorite player was that he played with at Alabama.
He said the obvious answers could be his former roommate Julio Jones, or Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram.
McElroy instead said his favorite teammate was Marquis Maze. Maze was a return man for the Tide and a second wide receiver option behind Jones.
In the 2010 BCS Championship year, Maze started 11 games, catching 31 balls for 532 yards and two scores.
McElroy said his favorite moment with Maze came in the 2008 Iron Bowl.
Up 29-0 late, McElroy gets in the game to close it out with about two minutes left. On third and medium, McElroy opted to throw to Maze on a fade route on the right side.
Maze and McElroy connected for a score, winning the game 36-0.
“To this day, that was probably my favorite throw I have ever had,” McElroy said. “It was so unexpected and so lucky.”
That night, McElroy and company celebrated. That would be the night that McElroy ended up meeting his wife.
“That game was extra special,” McElroy said. “Maze catching that led to her saying yes to going out with me.”
Toward the end of his college career, McElroy tested his luck in the NFL. Three years later, he was out of the league and auditioning for the newly developed SEC Network.
“Joining (The SEC Network) was the best decision I ever made,” McElroy said.
McElroy said that with his new job, his prior time in Tuscaloosa and his home on Lake Martin, he has lived in the state of Alabama longer than anywhere else he has lived, including his home state of California.
“I love this place and I love this state,” McElroy said. “You all are like family to me. This place is really special, this state is really special. I am proud to say that I will raise two boys on this lake and in this community.”