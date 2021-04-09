Getting to Know: Aubrey Blackwell, Benjamin Russell

Anyone around Benjamin Russell can already feel the presence of new head football coach Aubrey Blackwell.
Walking through the gym, music from some of the hottest artists plays from a little speaker nestled just at the front of the weight room, mixing with the clanging of weights.
An imposing figure, Blackwell cracks a now-signature smile that softens his tough exterior; a regular man with the ability to coach.
His love for coaching began when he suffered a season-ending injury. When the job opened at Benjamin Russell, it was only natural he came back to Lake Martin.
Why did you decide to become a coach?
Aubrey Blackwell: I was very fortunate as a young man to have some very influential people in my life who were coaches. My first real impact was Marc MacDonald, who was my seventh and eighth-grade coach at George Washington Junior High in Montgomery. He was the first person in athletics that demanded that I give my best. He never let me make excuses and never allowed me to show my opponent any weakness. He gave me so much confidence and laid a foundation of toughness in me. When I moved on to high school, my head football coach at Robert E. Lee was Jimmy Perry. Who was and still is, my mentor. During my sophomore year, coach Perry almost passed away from full kidney failure the week of our playoffs. He didn't miss a practice or a game.
I remember how sick he was when he got back on the bus and the very next day was given a new kidney by his brother. That showed me right away the depth of love a coach can have for his players. I went on to play college baseball for four different head baseball coaches in four years. And all four men were completely different in their own way. I signed here at Central Alabama Community College to play for the legend, as I and my teammates still call him, Ronnie Baynes. He was persistent and demanding, but a lot of fun.
He allowed us to grow within ourselves, giving the best stories and life lessons along the way. After a third-place World Series finish that year, he moved to New York City to the NFL headquarters to run all league officials. My second-year head coach was Don Ingram. An ex-drill sergeant in the military, Coach Ingram had me in the best shape of my life. But the most important thing that he taught me was to never be satisfied. We were around 12-0 or 13-0 and Ranked No. 1 in the country in the NJCAA, and we went to play Gadsden Community College in a mid-week game. We lost 4-3, our first loss of the season.
The next day, Coach Ingram ran us and ran us and ran us. Multiple times as a team, we pushed his black Nissan Truck around the loop at the college for hours. As a sophomore baseball player, on the No. 1 team in the country, it never made sense at the time. But he would constantly say, "Your win-loss record doesn't define you. Your effort and performance day-to-day is what defines you." Now, that’s easy to say to a team that is 0-12 who's not talented but they try hard – but it meant so much more when we were really good. He believed that we should have won every game, and he was probably right. We missed out on the College World Series by one game, finishing that season 49-9. He taught me that it's never the scoreboard or the record, it's your passion and dedication that dictates who you are. In my third season, I transferred to Montevallo, where I played for Bob Riesner. His style was much different. I learned a lot that season, mostly how a coach's philosophy must be able to adapt to their team's personality for the best outcomes and chemistry. My fourth year, came Greg Goff who was coming off a run in the SEC at Kentucky, and a retiring legend in Keith Madison.
This was Coach Goff's first head coaching job and with him, I learned the most. I stayed on staff with him after my senior year through grad school and he gave me my first coaching job. Goff was 100% detail-oriented. He drilled in me the importance of organization, community communication, fundraising, preparation, professionalism and development. He also gave me many responsibilities a head coach normally had which allowed me to grow quickly in my profession. He instilled in me the abilities to be ready for my head coaching job at Montgomery Catholic even though I had only coached football for five years.
What memory led to you saying you wanted to coach?
Aubrey Blackwell: My senior football season was cut short because of a torn rotator cuff injury. Being a quarterback, I moved to wing back and tight-end since my throwing capabilities were gone. However, in round one of the playoffs, I reinjured my shoulder making a tackle on a punt, so my season was over. I then moved to the box to help Coach Perry and coach Higgins with spotting and charting offensively. That's where I fell in love with the game from that perspective. However, the life-changing impact of my coaches ultimately led to me knowing that I wanted to make an impact in this world; that the only true way to live a life worth living, would be to coach and help raise young men. I struggled between coaching and going into the ministry. I met with my pastor my senior year for a few weeks and he was the one that reassured me that coaching was going to be my ministry, not inside the walls of a church, but rather in the field.
What are some of the philosophical approaches you've brought to BRHS?
Aubrey Blackwell: In everything we do, we must have passion, energy, and accountability. Every day when we work, we must outwork our opponents and our minds. Our style of lifting has changed significantly and that is based on my style of play. We train in the weight room like we play; relentless and fast. That's how we are going to play the game of football, so that's how we are going to lift. If you walk into our weight room on any day, you'll see no one standing still, resting or with bad body language. That is by design. Also, if you're there long enough, you'll see someone hold their teammate accountable for their reps or effort or technique. I want to grow leaders and leaders can't grow if they do not practice leading. So, I want to create an environment where that can happen. I can help young people learn the right and wrong ways to help develop their character and leadership styles. I want to empower our boys to grow. I do not want a bunch of followers, I want warriors and teammates. Working together to problem-solve and compete is another large part of what is currently happening here in our program. We find a way to compete for as much as we can. We create mini-teams where we have a captain and co-captain, much like the philosophies I have studied and read about in many Navy Seal Boat Team books and articles. I want to create hard situations, where you have to compete and problem solve, all working together through those circumstances. On the field, offensively we will find the best ways possible for our boys to play fast and physically. Defensively, our words are “relentless and consistent”. We will take pride in our special teams daily and not allow that phase of our game to ever lose focus.
When you walked into BRHS for the first time, what was something you saw and wanted to improve immediately?
Aubrey Blackwell: Immediately I needed to establish my staff. However, we still haven't been able to hire anyone yet, so at this point, I have been doing most things by myself these three months. My coaches here, except for one, all coach spring sports, so it has been a very hard transition for me. My wife and kids have often been my only help in painting, cleaning storage rooms, organizing equipment and washing laundry. I meet with the staff I have on campus Mondays and Wednesday mornings at 6 a.m. to teach and install our offensive and defensive plans. I work on football whenever I can get some of their time. One of the other things I noticed is the lack of anything with our logos, name, decoration, etc. Most things down and around the gym were plain walls - some walls have two shades of gray on them. I spent most of my first month painting our weight rooms which haven't been done in a long time. I cleaned areas in our storage places, laundry rooms, locker rooms and coaches’ areas. It's hard to demand pride when pride is not being shown by us. I do not want to wait on the new building, I want the pride here now. I am not waiting around a few years to restore the Wildcat way or the Wildcat pride. We need to hit the ground running now. I need to address our locker rooms both here and at the stadium. Neither space has been updated in a long time. Several of our lockers here on campus are broken, miscolored and need replacing or repair. The space at Martin-Saverese Stadium just needs a little TLC and some new ideas. I want that space to be a nice area for every Wildcat team that dresses there. Sonny Wilson and I are currently working on developing a plan to move that space forward. The next thing is the confidence our young men have in themselves. We have really good kids and they work hard. I am impressed with their hunger for success. We need consistency across the board right now and if we can get all of them all working 100%, our chances of turning this around this year can be in reach. At the end of it all, I want these young men to have the same pride in BR that all these amazing alumni and community members have. It has been a blessing and encouraging that when I am out in the community, I hear how much Alex City loves their football team. The more support we have both emotionally and monetarily, the faster I will work to give our Wildcats the best facilities and spaces we can provide.
As a teacher, how much different is Montgomery Catholic from BRHS as a teacher?
Aubrey Blackwell: I am a coach. I love what I get to do every day. Kids are kids and honestly being a coach isn't different at all. Private and public schools have several differences in the administrative processes. Some are easier and some are harder at both places. The finances, hiring processes, day-to-day responsibilities, retirement, health insurance, fundraising, marketing and staffing are all very different from each other. But, football is football and high school kids are high school kids; what we do with them is fun and a blessing to be a part of, no matter the school.
Over the past few months, there have been several reminders of what it takes to be committed to the BRHS program. How much of an impact will these little reminders have over the next few years?
Aubrey Blackwell: If I fail at helping bring up young men, I have failed at my job. I believe that a life-giving football program should be my priority as a head coach. The good Lord isn't going to ask me at the pearly gates about football wins or championships, but he is going to ask me what I did with all the young men that came through my programs. Our little reminders everywhere are just like anything we repeatedly do. What we repeatedly do, hear, or see, will soon become a habit, so make your habits great. All of us can learn from that at any stage of life. We want to get those things in their minds as much as possible.
You're always at games supporting the programs at BRHS. How important is it for you to have a connection not just with football players but the rest of the school?
Aubrey Blackwell: Energy and passion are contagious. It's only annoying to those who don't have it and can't give it. “We are BR” is a battle cry here and I aim to put that to practice. We will use the word “family” a lot. I want to practice what I preach. I will give all I have to this school. I'm not here just to be a football coach. I want to make a difference in this school and community.
You're not wearing a traditional wedding ring. Tell us about that.
Aubrey Blackwell: My wife, Brandi, and I have been married for 14 years, we'll get to celebrate year 15 in August. On our lucky 13th, we decided to make the knot a little more permanent. So, we had our wedding bands tattooed on our ring fingers. It was my first and will be my only tattoo by the way. But seriously, being a coach's wife is crazy difficult, second to the military families who sacrifice for our country. My wife has to hold down the fort; a lot of times other kids have to come before ours, phone calls and text messages through all hours of the night and as much stress as one can handle. Wins and loses don't stay on the field, they sit at your dining room table too. When a player experiences pain, so does my family. My players are our sons, I think that's why we only had two kids of our own. A lot of times, our house always seems full. I said all of that just to say how much I adore my wife. She is my rock and our steady anchor that helps me work like I work and give as I give. It was my idea to prove my commitment to her and to us, to have my ring placed permanently on my finger. She needed to know and will always know that my vow to her will and always be the most important thing in my life.
Now, we have to know; What music do you listen to in the weight room and why?
Aubrey Blackwell: The atmosphere in our weight room is the most important aspect I want to control. Like I've said before, energy and passion must be our daily habits. So, I let the boys give me songs they want to hear. I screen them for content and we do not allow profanity in any of our facilities. However, I want our young men to have fun, be excited, sing, and if a small dance pops out during a break, I am happy to see it. When you're having fun and your mind isn't necessarily on how hard that workout is, you do it better. So, to answer the question, there's a large variety of music that is playing during workouts and I'll dance with whatever they're dancing with. I promise you, the atmosphere in our weight room is second to only Martin-Saverese Stadium on a Friday night.
You walked away from a program that just made it to the biggest stage in high school football. The State Championship title game. It wasn't a win but you got to that stage and then came to BRHS. Why did you make that decision?
Aubrey Blackwell: Growing up, every summer I spent a large amount of my time living on Lake Martin with my grandparents, Doyle and Edna Blackwell. Alexander City has been a second home of mine, not just spending the time we did here when I was growing up, but I was fortunate enough to play college baseball at Central Alabama Community College for coaches Ronnie Baynes and Don Ingram in 2000-02.
The 2001 season, we rode a hot streak to Grand Junction, CO and the NJCAA D-1 World Series, where we went 3-2 and came up just short, losing in the semi-finals. In 2002, we were ranked No. 1 in the country for over half the season, entering the playoffs with a 47-7 record. We lost 9-8 in the regional championship that would have sent us back to the World Series. My two years at CACC were a load of fun and full of blessings with great people, leaders, and teammates. So, first, this has been my home before. My career goals have always been to coach at a high level in a town that shuts down on Friday nights to support their team. Brandi and I have wanted to be in a place like Alexander City to raise our two children, Will (11) and Kayla (9). I know the city, education, and location were everything we wanted in raising our kids. The legacy of the outstanding men that have headed this program is something I am truly honored to be a part of. The prestige of the Wildcat Pride is something that I appreciate, know, and will work hard to protect every day. I have massive shoes to fill and I will work diligently every day to represent the great coaches that have come before me. I know BR can be back at the top of 6A football in Alabama. There are outstanding people here. I believe in my leaders, Dr. Keith Lankford and Dr. Anthony Wilkinson and want to help build upon their vision for the future of BR athletics.