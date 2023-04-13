HBHS area baseball champs
Buy Now

Horseshoe Bend varsity baseball team celebrates after winning their final regular season home game of the year, and a day after clinching their area championship. April 12, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Horseshoe Bend coach Scott Peavy got quite the birthday present on Wednesday.

Luke Jones pitching
Buy Now

Senior Luke Jones pitches against Ranburne on April 12. Jones tossed five strikeouts in six innings of relief.
Scott Peavy baseball bat
Buy Now

Horseshoe Bend head baseball coach Scott Peavy is gifted a signed bat from his team after winning a game against Ranburne, and clinching the area championship the day prior.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you