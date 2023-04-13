Horseshoe Bend coach Scott Peavy got quite the birthday present on Wednesday.
After having already clinched the area championship with a 7-0 win over Ranburne on Tuesday, Horseshoe Bend came home to close the series on a high note, winning 10-0.
“It feels great to win the area,” Peavy said. “I am proud of the boys.”
Aside from two straight shutouts, which Peavy said was a present enough, the team presented the coach with a signed bat from the team. In just his second year, Peavy has his team in the playoffs in back to back seasons and as area champs.
“This is very exciting,” pitcher Luke Jones said. “Ranburne is usually a really big obstacle we have to overcome every year. To be able to get over that hump, and move forward, is really nice.”
On Tuesday, the Generals used the combined arms of Carson Lucas and Jacob Turner to hold Ranburne to just three hits and no runs.
Lucas struck out seven in 6 ⅔ innings pitched. At the plate, Riley Humphrey went 2-3 with three RBIs.
In the final game of the series on Wednesday, the Generals were back at it again with a tandem of pitchers tossing a shutout.
Gunner Thomas started the day on the rubber, pitching a side before being replaced by Jones, who pitched the final four innings.
Jones tossed five strikeouts, and each pitcher only allowed one hit.
Rylan Sharpe went 3-3 at the plate, as Charlie Shivers, Calvin Mangram and Humphrey all collected two RBIs.
In the first game of the series, the Generals were actually blown out, losing 12-1.
The team only collected two hits, and cycled through five pitchers in the loss.
“They came back after a hard Game 1,” Peavy said. “They really struggled in that one. But they reset and really capitalized.”
In spite of the loss to Ranburne, the key to Horseshoe Bend’s year has been pitching.
Peavy, along with Jones, said that their recent success on the mound is due in large part to new pitching coach Luke Smith.
Smith has been a large part in how the Generals have managed four shutouts on the year and a 15-8 overall record.
“Smith has really helped us out this year,” Peavy said. “He is a big help to the whole team. We could not have asked for a better person. He is a great guy. He has a great relationship with the boys. We could not be happier.”
For the senior Jones, having coach Smith help him in his senior year has really helped establish him as the ace on the team.
“I am just trying not to do too much,” Jones said. “I really trust my pitching coach. I just really trust and rely on him and work on my technique to make adjustments mid game.”
While winning the area was certainly nice, and winning the series on Wednesday was even better, Jones said winning on his coach’s birthday was quite literally the icing on the cake.
“This is great,” Jones said. “I love the bat that they got him. It is a great present for him because he puts in so much work for us. This is so nice.”