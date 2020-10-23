Horseshoe Bend volleyball successfully pulled off the comeback, winning 3-2 against Isabella and securing a spot in the Class 2A state playoffs.
Things were a little shaky at first as the Generals lost the first set, 25-11, and looked like a shell of the 28-4 team that dominated the 2A circuit up to this point. Horseshoe Bend was beginning to look like a team that may go home early and fall short of reaching state.
“We were in our own heads at that point,” Horseshoe Bend coach Julie Turner said. “They were playing scared and with a lot of pressure. Isabella had some good hitters that were hitting across court and that’s one thing we aren’t very good at. There were some other things they were doing to give us trouble but mainly the big, powerful hitters.”
The second set was much better as the Generals won 25-19 in a set that saw Caly Carlisle become her aggressive self spiking balls all over the court, almost like a controlled rage burned inside her.
The Generals jumped out to a 21-17 lead in the third set, when Isabella went on an 8-1 tear that secured the win for the Mustangs. The fourth set felt like deja-vu with the Generals jumping out to a 13-5 lead that dwindled into a 15-15 game. Horseshoe Bend was able to pull it together and finish the fourth set with a 25-20 win over the Mustangs.
“I saw a lot of effort from our girls,” Turner said. “Volleyball is a big momentum swing sport. Sometimes the points were swinging in the other team’s direction but our girls never gave up and we came back and fought hard for every point we earned today.”
With the game tied at 2-2, the fifth set was the deciding factor between the two schools. Horseshoe Bend quickly found itself in a huge 10-3 hole and looked defeated before Turner called a timeout to give her girls one last motivational speech, for all the marbles.
After the timeout, it was all Generals. They got it done with superb serving, communication and a group effort to get Carlisle the ball. Isabella went into full panic mode, calling timeouts and doing whatever it could to stop the onslaught from Horseshoe Bend. The Mustangs were unsuccessful as the Generals finished the final set, 15-13, and advanced to the state playoffs.
The eruption of celebration from the players, coaches and fans in the stands was the loudest of the day from competing schools. The hard work the Generals had been putting in for not just this season but for years was finally paying off.
“I’m proud of the effort they put forth today,” Turner said. “We knew coming in it was going to be tough. We knew we weren’t going to be given anything today, so we went out and earned it. Regardless of the opponent going forward, we are going to play our brand and style of volleyball.”
The remainder of the day was spent playing for seeding in the state tournament. Unfortunately for the Generals, they lost their two remaining games on the day and got banged up along the way with injuries to multiple players. The 0-2 record Wednesday means the Generals will be the No. 4 seed in next week’s tournament.
“After a day of long, hard, grueling matches we need to get our bodies back under us, get our legs back under us, recuperate and keep polishing some of the things we’ve been working on all year,” Turner said.
When posed with the question of shortening the rotation as the games get tighter, Turner said it’s a possibility, especially with injuries beginning to show up around the team. The challenge for Turner is going to be adjusting rotations on the fly with girls in and out of the lineup.
“More than likely yes,” Turner said. “Not sure of the extent of our injuries yet. We’ve been nursing some nagging injuries throughout the season but you saw some of them come out tonight. We just have to see where we can go from here.”
According to Turner, the team’s aggressiveness wasn’t there consistently throughout the day but she said there are reasons for that.
“Sometimes we get down on each other,” Turner said. “When that happens it really affects our aggression on the court, so that’s something I will address as we prepare for next week.”
Because Horseshoe Bend finished as the South’s No. 4 seed, the Generals will face the North’s No. 1 seed Addison High School at 10 a.m. in Birmingham at the CrossPlex on Tuesday.