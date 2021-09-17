Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook After being crowned 2021 homecoming queen at Horseshoe Bend High School, Kennedy Templeton left the field went through the parking lot to the school to take a photograph at the sign.
“I’ll take it,” coach Jeremy Phillips said. “I’ll take it every time.”
Phillips would be happy to have the offensive performance the Generals had Friday night. Horseshoe Bend was led by Gavin Brazzell’s nine carries for 187 yards and four touchdown runs of 47, 30, 28 and 35 yards while accumulating 370 yards as team in a game that was stopped just two and half minutes into the second half.
“(Brazzell) played well,” Phillips said. “I thought the whole offensive line blocked and the backs blocked for each other, that is something that we we worked on this week and it paid off.”
All of Gavin’s touchdown runs happened when he got to the edge. It was made possible by the plays called from the sideline and the work of Gavin’s team mates.
“It was just kind of alignment,” Phillips said. “The main thing was getting reach blocks and getting good seals. He read the right blocks and made the cuts to the house.”
Chandler McMath ran up the gut for 34-yard touchdown run. Holt Tidwell did the same for 64-yard touchdown. Phillips said there wasn’t too much special about the play.
“It’s one of our base plays and we executed it,” Phillips said. “We did it to change things up just a little.”
McMath would finish the night with 49 yards on five carries. Tidwell had 114 yards on seven carries. General quarterback Luke Jones would find Tidwell once with a 10-yard pass.
The General defense did a good job of holding back Randolph County holding them to 141 yards. The visitors would break through the General defense once as quarterback Avion Willis would find Zack Caldwell for a 60-yard pass connection for a touchdown.
“Randolph County is not a bad team,” Phillips said. “We came out and executed tonight was the biggest difference.”
The Generals have the week off on the field but will still go out it.
“We are going to go back and do some fundamental work, give the guys a couple days of rest and then start getting ready for B.B. Comer,” Phillips said.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.