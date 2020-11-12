The Generals are putting a bow on the football season as they recently wrapped things up on the gridiron. But the Generals aren’t taking any breaks as they jump from the grass to the hardwood and get set to take on Elmore County in the season opener.
“We’re pretty excited to get back to work,” Generals coach Chad Kison said. “The boys have been working hard the last couple weeks, getting back at it and into the grove of things. We had a tough football season but we are ready to put it behind us and give 100% toward basketball now.”
Last season the Generals posted a 3-15 record and flashed signs of being a good basketball team. The defense was fairly consistent throughout the 2019-20 season with most teams scoring in the 40s and 50s against Horseshoe Bend, with the exception of a couple games against Lafayette which finished with a 31-1 record last season.
Kison’s message going into the 2020-21 season is being competitive and aggressive from the first to last whistle while also getting better week to week.
“We want to improve every game and win the games we are capable of winning,” Kison said. “It’s tough with Lafayette and Lanett in our area, so the matchups get tough but we are going to be competitive in every game we play. (I’m asking the players to) focus on being the best you can be every day; whatever you can offer to the team.”
Kison said he is excited to be getting a lot of his playmakers back from last season and said some of his players have hit a growth spurt over the summer.
“Cole Johnson is in his senior season and he’s our best shooter,” Kison said. “We’re expecting him to come back and throw it up for us. Holt Tidwell grew more over the summer, so he will be able to help down low, plus he’s a good slasher. Jacob Turner is our center and he’s gotten taller as well which helps us out even more.”
According to Kison, his team is pushing itself on the defensive side of the ball in hopes of creating more turnovers and mistakes as a whole from opponents.
“On defense we are going for 2-3 zone,” Kison said. “It allows us to get pressure high or low. We will run some man from time to time as well. We started working on presses this year and learning how to use them effectively.”
As for the offense, Kison is looking to get his best players in one-on-one scenarios in a variety of different ways.
“This is a motion-and-screen-type offense we run,” Kison said. “Getting guys open through pick and roll whether it’s screens or double screens, we’re just trying to get our guys favorable looks.”
Going up against a potentially bigger Elmore County team, Kison said the focus will be on boxing out and stopping Elmore County’s dangerous point guard Payton Stephenson.
As for attendance to Horseshoe Bend games, tickets will be sold at the gate throughout the season.
“I’m looking forward to this season,” Kison said. “Generals’ fans come out and support us because this should be an exciting season.”