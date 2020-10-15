Horseshoe Bend is coming off one of its more disappointing losses of the season following the 12-0 loss to LaFayette last Friday.
According to coach Jeremy Phillips, the team is focusing its attention to the trenches, getting the offensive and defensive line more mental reps after not performing to the standards they had set for themselves.
“We were disappointed with the result of last week’s game,” Phillips said. “Our offensive and defensive line didn’t show up to play — more so the offensive line. We had too many missed assignments so at practice we will focus on fundamentals. We don’t plan to add a ton, but just refreshing and getting everything sharp for Friday’s game against Ranburne.”
Ranburne (2-6, 1-4) is in similar company with Horseshoe Bend (1-6, 0-5) from the standpoint that the only win Ranburne earned on the field was against Wadley, which Horseshoe Bend beat Week 0. Other than the Wadley win, Ranburne has been blown off the field in every game except the LaFayette game, which the Bulldogs lost, 21-14.
“Ranburne is a different style than we’ve faced all year,” Phillips said. “They like to throw the ball, use screens and spread out the defense. Our defense overall has vastly improved from last season; however, we haven’t been tested a lot in our secondary this year, but when they’ve been tested, they’ve stepped up and made plays.”
Phillips said the Generals plan on making the Bulldogs’ quarterback uncomfortable and force him into some mistakes to get the Generals’ offense on the field with a short field.
“We need to get pressure on the quarterback,” Phillips said, “whether it’s a mixture of rushing four and throwing some blitzes in. They like to work in space, so open field tackling is going to be key. We will have our hands full but I think we have a good game plan we can implement on Friday.”
On the back end of the defense, Cully Sharpe, Luke Jones and others are going to have to come prepared against a Ranburne team that is pass-happy and going to be looking to take shots down the field. Lupe Mancillas and Holt Tidwell will need to hold down the middle of the field and make it a no-fly zone, punishing anyone that tries to make the middle of the field their home. The success of the linebackers and defensive backs will fall on the shoulders of the defensive line, led by Jacob Turner and Wes Young, who have to find a way to make Ranburne’s quarterback Jaxson Langley feel the pressure and force him into bad throws or decisions in general.
Phillip said this week’s win is necessary to give everyone some confidence and breathing room as the Generals hit the home stretch of games.
“We’ve been on a tough streak here lately,” Phillips said. “We’ve been in some close ballgames. I think the players need a win but so do the coaches and the fans. It would go a long way for morale with the last couple games of the season coming up. If we come out, play well and do what we are supposed to do, we can pull a win out on Friday.”
The Generals need a win for sanity sake, but Horseshoe Bend also needs to get this win to get a pick-me-up for next week’s game against Lanett, which will be one of the Generals’ toughest tests of the entire season with one of the more stout defenses in Class 2A football.