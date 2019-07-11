It’s no secret the Central Coosa football team has struggled in recent seasons but the Cougars are hoping to break from that during the 2019 season. The Cougars have lost 21 consecutive games, which is the second longest losing streak in the program’s history.
In its first year as a 2A school, Coosa finished off a second consecutive winless season in 2018. The Cougars were outscored by 33.2 points per game and struggled to find many positives on the field throughout the year.
However, coach Brett Thomas is entering his second season and the Cougars expect to see improvement on the field in 2019. The biggest issue could be making those improvements show up on the scoreboard but Coosa’s best chances at a victory this season may be in region play.
Week 3 vs. Fayetteville Wolves
This game marked the only time Central Coosa held a lead last season but the Cougars ultimately fell 17-8. It was the closest margin of defeat of the season and this season’s matchup could give Coosa the chance to grab its first win since 2016.
Points came at a premium for the Cougars last season but this was a game where they had more opportunities than usual. Penalties and turnovers were the team’s downfall but with another year of experience under its belt, Coosa should give itself a better chance at coming away with a victory this season.
The Cougars will be coming off a bye week prior to their Class 2A Region 4 opener while Fayetteville will be on the road for the third consecutive week and coming off a tough matchup at Reeltown. Central Coosa wants to get to a spot where it does not need all those things going in its favor but when you are on a losing streak, any team will welcome each small advantage.
Week 4 at Horseshoe Bend Generals
If things do not go as planned during the game against Fayetteville, it will be difficult for the Cougars to respond so quickly. However, with a rivalry game just one week later, Coosa will be forced to get back on track no matter what the emotions are like after Week 3’s game.
These two schools have played against each other just five times in their programs’ histories but all of them have come in the last seven years. The Generals won the first region meeting of the series, defeating Coosa 35-12 last season for their first win of the season.
The Cougars will now hope to level the all-time series at three wins apiece when they hit the road for another crucial region game. Bouncing back from another loss to Fayetteville could be tough but if Coosa manages to grab a win in Week 3, it could be just one win away from being right in the thick of a playoff race. And this matchup with the Generals will provide that chance to get there.
Week 6 at Vincent Yellow Jackets
Vincent needed just two region wins last season to sneak into the postseason for the first time since 2018. The makeup of the region is the same this year so that fourth and final playoff spot is likely to be up for grabs once again.
Coosa certainly knows there are steps to improving before focusing on the playoffs but by Week 6, the Cougars may just need one more victory to get there. Vincent won this matchup 29-0 last season and it was in the middle of the Jackets’ best stretch of the season when they won three straight games in early October.
Even if things are not going right for the Cougars by this point in the season, this game would mark a new school record that none of the players want to be a part of. If the Cougars do not get a win in the first five weeks of the season, they will need to beat Vincent to avoid setting the record for most consecutive losses in program history.