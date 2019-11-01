Despite having just one game left in their high school careers, the Benjamin Russell football seniors still have a lot to play for and they aren’t giving up on the season just yet.
The Wildcats host Valley in their season finale tonight and although they won’t be advancing to the playoffs regardless of tonight’s result, they’re still fighting for a big victory.
“The seniors don’t want to have a losing season,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “Everything is geared toward us wanting to go 1-0. Whatever’s happened in the past, we need to go 1-0 and I think it’s very important for the seniors going forward and also the young guys coming up and the community.”
It’s going to be no easy feat, though, as Benjamin Russell ushers in the playoff-bound Valley Rams, who are just coming off a big win over Charles Henderson that clinched the Class 5A Region 2 title.
That being said, there could be some advantage for the Wildcats who are not headed to the playoffs and Valley might use its final week as postseason preparation and potentially some rest.
“They’re also thinking about next week; that’s the elephant in the room,” Smith said. “Our kids are focused on right now and doing what we gotta do right now. I don’t necessary know if it’s an advantage but it can be a factor. If it gets into a really physical match, if I’m (Valley) coach (James) Daniel and we’re really pounding their running back, do you leave him in? In essence, this game doesn’t matter for them.”
And Smith is expecting a very physical matchup. Benjamin Russell likely has a size advantage up front but Valley does boast Jaden Hamlin, who is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound lineman who can play at virtually any spot on the defensive line in the Rams’ 3-4 defense.
“Everybody we’ve played this year has one defensive lineman that looks like Goliath,” Smith said. “(Hamlin) plays several different positions on the defensive line. They’ll stand him up on third-and-long situations and rush him. He’s had several knock-down passes from his defensive position so he can cause some havoc.”
Although Valley has good speed on defense and has held its opponents to 28 points or less in all its games, the Wildcats have a huge offensive weapon in Hezekiah Hunter, who went over the 1,000-yard mark during BRHS’ last game against Calera.
“If Hezekiah can come out and have the kind of game we know he can have, that can really help us,” Smith said.
As for the Rams, they are also a huge threat for the run game. Smith estimated Valley rushes the ball between 75 and 80% of the time, and it’s led by the 1-2 punch of quarterback Tirus Patten and running back Willie Baker.
Both are underclassmen — Patten is only a freshman and Baker is a sophomore — but that hasn’t stopped them from being extremely explosive this season. Valley has scored at least 20 points in all but two games this year and it is averaging 27.3 points per game.
“Defensively, stopping Valley is easy to figure out but the problem is doing it,” Smith said. “You’ve gotta stop the quarterback and the running back; those two are very dynamic and they play well off each other. We’ve gotta get off the field on defense. If we get in a third-and-long situation, we can’t give them opportunities.”
Regardless of the outcome of tonight’s game, the Wildcats’ season will come to an end but this game could set the tone for what’s to come throughout the offseason and into the next year. Smith said he’s been proud of how his players have kept their focus and executed this week in practice, but now they need to put it on the field.
“Maybe the most beneficial thing as far as for the young guys is they’re all watching the seniors,” Smith said. “They’re watching to see how they’re going to react when something goes bad. Do they lay down or do they keep fighting to get to the next thing? Our young guys need to see that fight and see that’s how you play the game.”
RAMS-WILDCATS AT A GLANCE
Game data: Valley Rams at Benjamin Russell Wildcats … Non-region game … Tonight, 7 p.m.
Media: Tune in for Inside the Lines Live for a pregame show on The Outlook Facebook page starting at 6 p.m. … Follow @liziarbogast on Twitter for live updates … Listen live on Kowaliga Country 97.5.
Teams: Valley is 6-5 and coming off a victory that clinched its region title … Benjamin Russell (4-5) had a bye week last week.
Series: The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 28-18-2, and have won the last 13 in a row.
Outlook prediction: Benjamin Russell 21, Valley 19.