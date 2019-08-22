Heading into the season opener tonight, Horseshoe Bend and Dadeville both have a lot of similarities. They are both hoping for more success than they found a year ago; they both have a lot of unanswered questions remaining; and they both had a key injury during their intrasquad scrimmages last week.
A lot of tonight’s game will likely come down to who can execute and who doesn’t make the little mistakes.
“We’re ready to play,” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “We’re excited and ready to get the season started. We’re chomping at the bit and just ready to go.”
Dadeville had to make some adjustments when starting running back Josh Taylor went down with an ACL tear last week. Not only was Taylor projected to be the catalyst to the Tiger offense, he was also Dadeville’s starting cornerback and its starting kickoff returner.
The good news for Dadeville is it had some young guys get experience running the football last year in Javuntae Holley and Christian Nelson, who will take over the rushing attack. Defensively, Isaiah Tolbert will step in at corner and will also take over the wide out spot, where Holley was supposed to start.
“(Tolbert) can get the job done; he’s just gotta get some work under his belt,” White said. “(Holley and Nelson) run hard and if Nelson gets loose, there’s not many people that can catch him. He’s really fast.”
As for Horseshoe Bend, it lost a key starter on the defensive side of the ball as projected starting inside linebacker Kendall Penwell went down. He is scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday, but HBS coach Jeremy Phillips said “it’s not looking good.”
Lupe Mancillas has been moved into inside linebacker, Cole Johnson will take over outside linebacker and Justin Phillips has taken up Johnson’s spot at starting safety.
“Justin has been working at safety with the No. 1s the whole time anyway,” coach Phillips said. “We were just trying to get bigger bodies in there, but it’s not going to be nothing for Justin to step in and play.”
The biggest thing Horseshoe Bend is going to have to be wary of is Dadeville’s athletic ability. Although the Tigers will try to establish the run first and foremost, they have plenty of guys at receiver who can be extremely explosive. Cooper Childers and Jamarion Wilkerson should be two top targets for new quarterback Lane Smith.
“Of course they’re going to take some shots downfield because they’re going to think they’re more athletic than us, which I don’t blame them for that,” Phillips said. “They have some great athletes they can get the ball to. But we know our defensive schemes and how we fit the scheme better than we did last year. I think everybody knows their responsibilities and they are going to do their responsibilities. If we do that, we’re going to be all right.”
With Phillips being a first-year coach, Dadeville isn’t exactly sure what to expect from the Generals either offensively or defensively. But White is hoping the preparation the Tigers have put in during the offseason and scheming for HBS will put them in good position.
“We made the correct adjustments and we know how to line up against certain things; that’s not going to be a problem,” White said. “The problem is, like any ballgame, even if we had known exactly what they were going to do, we still have some inexperienced guys in there so we have to see how they respond to all this.”
Although this should set the tone for both teams’ seasons, the Tigers have a lot of pressure on their shoulders as they have never lost to Horseshoe Bend. But the Generals are actually using that to their advantage.
“The way I look at it is we’re going to have a chip on our shoulders,” Phillips said. “There’s a lot of teams on our schedule we’ve never beat before. Everybody thinks we’re just going to be the old Horseshoe Bend, and they’re going to run over us. I’m really trying to get our guys to believe: Any game, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you have a chance to win the ballgame.”