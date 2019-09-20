Despite both Horseshoe Bend and Central Coosa both still being winless, neither one of them is out of the playoff hunt. But when the teams meet tonight, it could determine a lot in who stays in that battle for the postseason in Class 2A Region 4.
And with the Cougars coming off a game in which it scored 36 points, they feel good about going up against a squad that hasn’t scored since the first half of Week 0. But Horseshoe Bend also knows it can exploit some things offensively against a Coosa defense that just gave up 75 points a week ago.
“We’re going to have to mix it up a little bit more this week,” Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips said. “They run a mixture of stuff defensively. They’re just going to try to get after you and bring some pressure in different areas to try to throw you off your game. If we don’t do our job and block and execute, they’re going to beat us.”
What the Generals do pose a problem with offensively is their ability to sustain drives and move the ball methodically down field. Coosa coach Brett Thomas said his best defense could be his offense. By putting his athletes on the field with the ball in their hands for as long as possible, that keeps HBS’ offense sitting on the sidelines.
And the Cougars certainly have a lot of players who can explode offensively.
“If we can get Donta (Daniel), Noel (Jones) or Tra Butler in space, it’s a done deal,” Thomas said. “Dawson Duncan, it’s a done deal. If we can get any one of those players in space, they’re going to have trouble. We need to get to the perimeter, but realistically our receivers were faster than Fayetteville’s defensive backs, so we didn’t have to get them to the edges. We just need to get them in space so they can maneuver it and I think we’ll be pretty successful.”
Horseshoe Bend did see sparks of some serious positives defensively last week though. Lupe Mancillas, Levi Hadway, Holt Tidwell and Cole Johnson were all standouts and made big timely plays against Reeltown a week ago.
“I think our linebacking corps is really starting to show up in the games,” Phillips said. “Our defensive linemen, we’ve really been harping on them and they actually made a couple of plays. I thought Jose Martinez did well. I was pleased with our effort in the first half.”
But fundamentally, both Horseshoe Bend and Central Coosa are struggling, especially offensively, because of their lines. The Generals don’t seem to follow through on blocks at the line of scrimmage and the Cougars can’t get out of their stances quickly enough to make a difference.
Coosa will once again look to Donta Daniel, who had nearly 400 yards of offense last week, to make plays and HBS knows he’s a tough nut to crack.
“The way I look at is you gotta pick your poison with him,” Phillips said. “Do you want him to run or do you want him to throw? We have to stick to our game plan and we have to be able to tackle. Fayetteville would be in position but he’d put a move on them and break a tackle, and that’s something we’ve been working on this week.”
Defensively for the Cougars, they certainly boast more speed than the Generals but Horseshoe Bend’s triple option has been effective against several teams and it’s also shown it can throw defenses off with trick plays. That’s something Coosa will have to be on the lookout for.
“One of the big problems we have is angles of pursuit,” Thomas said. “We had a play where (Fayetteville) scored a touchdown because all three of our boys ran into each other. They were going to the same point where the runner was, not where the runner was going to be. We’re working on coming downhill and figuring out how to judge a player.”
There’s no way either of these teams can overlook the other and it’s going to be about who can put together a solid effort when it hits 7 p.m. tonight.
“To stay in the playoff hunt, we gotta win; that’s point blank,” Phillips said. “We need a win and we’re capable of winning but we need to play well. If we don’t play well, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, they’re going to beat us.”