The playoffs are out of the question for Benjamin Russell’s football team, but instead of focusing on that, the Wildcats are trying to look at what’s ahead.
“That’s a tough battle and it’s a battle we’re not in a lot of times around here,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “What we’ve said is we’re fighting right now for a 5-5 record; we don’t want to have a losing season. Even putting that aside, we’re just looking at let’s go 2-0. We gotta forget the rest of it and just go 2-0 the rest of the season.”
That starts tonight as BRHS hosts Calera for the final game of the Class 6A Region 3 schedule. The two will also battle not to be the bottom of the barrel in the final region standings.
Calera (1-6, 0-4) enters the game on a six-game losing skid and the Eagles are coming off their worst loss — a 41-0 defeat at the hands of Opelika. But despite the lopsided score, Smith got an opportunity to watch Calera a week ago and said it looked better than the record shows.
“Their defense is not bad after watching them,” Smith said. “They have a kid (Jayson Jones) in the middle that plays both ways. He’s 6-foot-6, 315 pounds and it seems like everybody we play has some monster on the line.”
But there are definitely holes in the Calera defense. The Eagles are allowing 35.9 points per game and have given up at least 40 in their last four outings. Even in their one victory, they still allowed Pelham to score three touchdowns.
Benjamin Russell (3-5, 0-4) has obviously proved it is better with its rushing attack than anything else but it’s going to try to continue to be more two-dimensional tonight.
“We gotta go as (Hezekiah Hunter) and the offensive lines goes inside the tackle box,” Smith said. “Elijah (Spivey) has had a really good week as far as making some snags and Carter (Smith) has had a really good week throwing the ball, but probably our quick pitch to Hezekiah may be our best pass. He can get on the edge and do some damage.”
Calera’s biggest strength defensively is its secondary so it’s going to be difficult to exploit anything with Benjamin Russell’s air raid but the Wildcats can’t be so one-dimensional the Eagles just pack the box. Hunter is chasing down his 1,000th yard for the season. He needs less than 100 with two games left to go.
Offensively, Calera is fairly well balanced in what it does but Smith said the Eagles are pretty predictable depending on what they show.
“There’s certain formations that they get in that are 90% run,” Smith said. “Then there are certain formations they get in by where they place the back at that’s 100% pass. So that allows you to set your defense.”
Getting off to a strong start is going to be key for Benjamin Russell. Since the Demopolis game four weeks ago, every opponent for the Wildcats has scored on its opening offensive drive. While the defense continues to be strong for Benjamin Russell, it has given up at least 33 points in the last two games and 78 points in those two combined.
“Our biggest thing now, especially in a year like this, we have to go out knowing anybody we play is good,” Smith said. “I’d almost like to see us go defense first and just go out there and get them some success and get them rolling. It always seems like when our defense rolls early, everything else falls into place.”