Thursday night wasn’t just opening night for high school football and for Reeltown’s season.
It was also opening night for first-year starting Rebel quarterback Gabe Bryant, who proved what he’s capable of in his new position and lived up to coach Matt Johnson’s high expectations.
Reeltown (1-0) renewed its rivalry with Tallassee (0-1) after a 17-year hiatus and earned the bragging rights after a 27-21 overtime thriller at J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium, leaving the homefield Tigers stunned in disbelief as the Rebels walked out with a second half comeback win for the ages.
The new-look Rebels, who graduated multiple key players and lost former quarterback Iverson Hooks to Pike Road, didn’t look new at all. The offense was polished from the start and Bryant looked like a three-year starting veteran the way he commanded the offense. From the opening snap, Bryant was calm and composed, never getting his feathers ruffled even in the face of pressure.
Johnson said he was impressed with Bryant’s work on the field Thursday night.
“We wanted to do some things early to make it easier for him,” Johnson said. “We gave him some easy reads then opened up some things. He did a phenomenal job.”
Johnson has the mentality of always having room to improve game after game, but phenomenal is an accurate assessment according to Bryant’s stats from Thursday night. Bryant went 6 for 7 for 164 yards and scored two touchdowns in his first game as a starter.
After trailing 7-0 to the Tigers, Bryant threw a rainbow 40 yards and caught his receiver in perfect stride for a long Rebel touchdown.
Going into halftime the Rebels were down by one point after missing a PAT following a Scooter Brooks’ touchdown. Even though the Tigers were winning, the momentum was completely on the Rebel side through fans and players.
“I told them in the locker room at halftime, if you play with Reeltown effort, then you can overcome,” Johnson said. “That’s what he (Bryant) did and that’s what this team as a whole did.”
After coming out of the half, Reeltown key player Johnny Brown suffered what looked like at the time a serious leg injury, taking one of Bryant’s best weapons away from him.
However, Bryant responded well after losing his go-to guy. Down 21-13, the Rebels seemed flat until Bryant strapped up and rallied his troops.
Following a couple Brooks’ rushes and a nearly detrimental Bryant snap-fumble, Bryant found wide receiver Marcus Haynes running wide open across the middle of the field and again, hit his receiver in perfect stride for 71-yard touchdown that set up a successful two-point conversion.
In his first night as starting quarterback, Bryant showed he can lead the Rebels through fire and flames and come out on the other side.
