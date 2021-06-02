Gabe Benton had never played a snap at quarterback for the Wildcats until the spring game, but there were flashes under center in the new offense that kept fans on their toes.
Benton says that it was exciting to be under center for the first time during the spring game.
“It felt great to see what we were able to do after two weeks of practice,” Benton said.
But there were some plays during his limited appearance where he overthrew or underthrew a receiver. But therein lies the work that he will have to do as a player over the summer and Benton says that he’s going to work on being more consistent and vocal.
Some of the timing issues weren’t too far off, but if he hopes to be the guy for the Wildcats in 2021, he’s already got a plan in mind to fix the timing issues.
“Get in extra work after practice with my receivers so I’ll know how they’ll run the routes and where they would rather have the ball,” he said.
The flashes on the field could’ve been a few touchdowns in the spring but penalties called them back. With Corri Milliner and DeMarcus McNeal in the backfield it’s been good having them around for his practice.
Mainly because they always give effort.
Head coach Aubrey Blackwell said after the spring game that they spent a lot of time with Milliner, Malcolm Simmons and Benton due to Benton’s inexperience under center.
“We spent a lot of time with those guys because Gabe didn’t play quarterback last year and we needed as much time with him in-game situations as possible,” Blackwell said. “Throwing timing and being comfortable in the pocket takes a lot of time. A lot of game reps.”
In regards to what it feels like being considered a front runner for the offense at quarterback, Benton does acknowledge how much pressure there is with the role.
“It’s a good bit of pressure but with the help of my teammates we’ll be able to overcome what obstacles we face,” Benton said.