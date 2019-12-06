Less than five minutes into Friday’s AHSAA 2A Football Championship, Reeltown had more turnovers than offensive yards and Fyffe had already jumped out to a 20-point lead. The Rebels never recovered as Fyffe’s defense locked down the rest of the day and rolled to a 56-7 victory to grab its second consecutive title.
“I felt like we came out a little shell-shocked (Friday) and we ran up against an extremely good football team,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “Hats off to Fyffe. (Friday), they just had the better football team.”
On the game’s opening drive, Fyffe needed just five plays to go 62 yards for a touchdown. The start only got worse as Reeltown fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Red Devils connected on its only completion of the game to extend the lead to 14-0.
Reeltown (13-2) finally got its offense on the field but on its third snap, Fyffe forced quarterback Iverson Hooks out of the pocket and the ball was knocked loose. Fyffe’s Ty Bell picked it up and ran into the end zone to deflate any excitement from Reeltown’s sideline.
“We just kind of lost our composure,” Johnson said. “There’s no doubt the game was bigger than we expected. First time these kids are playing in a huge stadium and huge atmosphere. It got to us early and it snowballed.”
The Rebels were held to one first down in the opening half and finished with just 51 yards of offense. Eric Shaw scored the team’s lone touchdown on a 90-yard kickoff return near the end of the first quarter.
Reeltown’s offense did not move the ball across the 50 until the fourth quarter but another fumble ended the drive. The Rebels turned the ball over four times including two fumbles leading to defensive scores for Fyffe.
“The problem is, you have a game plan and we’re a run-first team,” Johnson said. “When you look up and you’re down three touchdowns, you have to get away from your game plan a little bit. We had to try to create a spark.”
Shaw’s kickoff return was the only spark Reeltown got and Fyffe quickly regained control by scoring the final two touchdowns of the first half, taking a 42-7 lead into the break. The Red Devils had five offensive drives in the first half, converting all of them into touchdowns.
“It was obvious that they were more comfortable than we were being in this setting,” Johnson said. “They have been here. In the moment, it got big for us early but once we got settled down, we played a much better second half.”
Reeltown held the Red Devils to just 79 yards of offense in the second half and forced two punts. Tre Tre Hughley led Reeltown’s defense with 12 tackles, including the only tackle for a loss.
Fyffe (15-0) was led by quarterback and MVP Zach Pyron, who finished with 171 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. The Red Devils totaled 305 rushing yards, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt and only attempted two passes.
“It’s not something you see every day,” Johnson said. “It’s a tough offense to defend but it’s also tough because they have big, strong, fast kids.”